Vanilla Ice to Play Fourth of July Concert, With 2,500-Person Audience, in Texas

Vanilla Ice

Vanilla Ice’s upcoming concert could prove deadly, and it’s not because he’s playing a dope melody. The “Ice Ice Baby” rapper has announced a Fourth of July concert, with an audience, in the pandemic hotspot of Texas.

With a spike in coronavirus cases, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently ordered the closure of all bars and nightclubs. Restaurant are however allowed to stay open at a 50% capacity, and that’s the legal loophole that’ll allow Vanilla Ice’s concert to move forward as planned.



The venue hosting the concert — Emerald Point Bar & Grill in Lake Travis — is considered a restaurant because at least 51% of its sales come from food. As a result, Emerald Point is able to welcome up to 2,500 patrons for its “Independence Day Throwback Beach Party”, which will be headlined by Mr. Ice himself on July 3rd (via The Austin Chronicle).

“I can’t wait to get back to this,” the rapper said in an Instagram post. “The 90s were the best. We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers. We had 5.0’s, blockbuster, Beavis and Butthead, Wayne’s World, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan … Mortal Kombat is still better than Fortnight … the last of the great decades.”

Tickets are priced between $25 and $300, though the higher-priced VIP tiers are already sold out.

And get this, Vanilla Ice isn’t the only 90’s hip-hop act set to play Emerald Point this coming weekend: Color Me Badd is scheduled to appear on Saturday night.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.