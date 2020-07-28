Menu
Tunein Player
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

Vein.FM (Formerly Vein) Release New Remix Album Old Data in a New Machine Vol. 1: Stream

The Boston hardcore act's surprise release is accompanied by a new band name

by
on July 28, 2020, 10:58am
0 comments
Vein FM new remix album
Vein.FM, via AtomSplitter PR

Vein, the acclaimed experimental hardcore band from Boston, have shared two big pieces of news: One is that they’ve changed their name to Vein.FM, and the other is that they’ve surprise released a new remix album called Old Data in a New Machine, Vol. 1.

No reason was given for the name change, but it could have to do with the fact that there’s a notable Colombian metal band that goes by the name Vein, as well. Both bands formed around the same time.

Vein.FM, as they are now known, are currently working on the proper follow-up to their full-length debut, Errorzone, which landed on our list of the Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2018. In the meantime, they’ve graced fans with the new remix LP, Old Data in a New Machine, Vol. 1.

The remix album is available now for download and on all major streaming platforms. It contains 11 tracks, including the atmospheric opening song “20 seconds 20 hours”, for which the band has shared a music video.

Watch the video for “20 seconds 20 hours” and stream the entire remix album Old Data in a New Machine, Vol. 1 below via TIDAL or Spotify. Vinyl and CD versions of the remix LP will begin shipping in September, with pre-orders available via the band’s label, Closed Casket Activities.

Old Data in a New Machine, Vol. 1 Artwork:

vein fm old data in a new machine vol 1

Old Data in a New Machine, Vol. 1 Tracklist:
01. 20 seconds 20 hours
02. ripple+
03. heretic+”
04. TR+”
05. broken glass (nightstalker mix)
06. paincanbetrusted (rough mix)
07. virus://vibrance (3 wheel mix)
08. doomtech (crooked jaw mix)
09. old data in a dead machine (demo 2016)
10. quitting infinity (demo 2016)
11. untitled (demo 2016)

Click here for an exclusive free TIDAL offer before time runs out
Click here for an exclusive free TIDAL offer before time runs out
Don't listen to the morons and half-wits. Wear a mask.
Don't listen to the morons and half-wits. Wear a mask.
Don't be dull. Wear a cool mask.
Don't be dull. Wear a cool mask.
Beyonce releases film exclusively to Disney+, in defiance of other streaming services
Beyonce releases film exclusively to Disney+, in defiance of other streaming services

Previous Story
Tricky Announces New Album Fall to Pieces, Shares First Two Singles: Stream
No comments