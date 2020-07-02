Walmart Turning Parking Lots Into Drive-In Theaters

South Park (Comedy Central)

Don’t forget to bring the popcorn the next time you shop at Wal-Mart. The superstore conglomerate announced on Twitter that they’re partnering up with Tribeca Enterprises to convert their parking lots into drive-in movie theaters at 160 locations.

The collaboration is an adrenalized extension of what Tribeca is already doing in major cities with IMAX and AT&T. But by partnering with Wal-Mart, they can bring that outdoor movie magic to smaller markets around the country.



Wal-Mart says screenings will begin starting in August and carry on into October. No word on what titles they’ll be screening, but we could make some educated guesses based on the schedule of films Tribeca has been rolling out:

Selena, The Bodyguard, Straight Outta Compton, Creed, Jerry Maguire, Space Jam, Love & Basketball, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Back to the Future, Mean Girls, Superbad, Girls Trip, Bridesmaids, Talladega Nights, The Fast and The Furious, Goldfinger, Casino Royale, Inside Out, The Lego Movie, and Spy Kids.

Sadly, Ghostbusters is noticeably absent — probably because Sony is already doing their own road show — and that’s a shame given that Wal-Mart has the exclusive on that super sweet line of vintage Real Ghostbusters action figures. Oof.

Anyways, stay tuned to Wal-Mart’s official site for more details surrounding programming in August. However, if you’re jonesing for some popcorn classics right now, you might be pleased to know we’re celebrating Blockbuster Month all throughout July.

