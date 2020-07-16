The current state of affairs may seem endlessly bleak, but Bridger Walker is here to remind us that there’s still good in the world, and that it comes in all shapes and sizes.
The six-year-old Wyoming native went viral this week after his aunt posted a video detailing how he’d saved his younger sister from a vicious dog attack. Walker suffered a number of injuries as a result of his act of heroism, and he ended up needing a two-hour surgery and 90 stitches on his face. When asked why he did he what did, Walker simply stated, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”
This selfless, heartwarming story made its way to actual superheroes like The Avengers, especially as it became known how much Walker loved them (he has his own Spider-Man and Captain America outfits). A number of Avengers actors, including Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, and Hugh Jackman, reached out to commend Walker on his bravery, according to a letter posted by his aunt.
“I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one,” Hathaway wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “I can only hope I’m half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger.”
However, it was Captain America himself, Chris Evans, who gave Walker a particularly special gift. Evans responded with a full video response, as well as promised to send Walker an authentic Captain America shield.
“Pal, you’re a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless — your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother, your parents must be so proud of you,” Evans said in his video message posted yesterday. “Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s much that can slow you down.”
Check out all the social media posts below.
View this post on Instagram
I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one. I can only hope I’m half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. Wishing you an easeful recovery, and many cool looking rocks. Hey @markruffalo, do you need a teammate?? Via @blackculturenews_ & @nicolenoelwalker
View this post on Instagram
Have y’all noticed that I have no idea what I’m doing yet? #UmmmIAccidentallyWentViral? When I first posted for Bridger, I expected maybe 500 likes at most and maybe a couple dozen reshares. But here we are. So much love from all walks of life (including a few celebs)! And we just got off a call with a friendly neighborhood idol. (Pic is of Bridger’s reaction right after the call.) Bridger is over the moon! Can’t wait to show him what’s next: a message from some guy who doesn’t like bullies. Gotta wait for the stardust to clear from his eyes first, though. Mission accomplished, everyone! We can’t thank you enough. #BridgerStrong EDIT: I feel like I should also mention that Bridger has also loved all of the other videos and messages I’ve shown him from all of you. We might not be able to get to everyone right away, but your messages are no less appreciated.
View this post on Instagram
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong