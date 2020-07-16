Young hero Bridger Walker and Chris Evans

The current state of affairs may seem endlessly bleak, but Bridger Walker is here to remind us that there’s still good in the world, and that it comes in all shapes and sizes.

The six-year-old Wyoming native went viral this week after his aunt posted a video detailing how he’d saved his younger sister from a vicious dog attack. Walker suffered a number of injuries as a result of his act of heroism, and he ended up needing a two-hour surgery and 90 stitches on his face. When asked why he did he what did, Walker simply stated, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”



This selfless, heartwarming story made its way to actual superheroes like The Avengers, especially as it became known how much Walker loved them (he has his own Spider-Man and Captain America outfits). A number of Avengers actors, including Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, and Hugh Jackman, reached out to commend Walker on his bravery, according to a letter posted by his aunt.

“I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one,” Hathaway wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “I can only hope I’m half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger.”

However, it was Captain America himself, Chris Evans, who gave Walker a particularly special gift. Evans responded with a full video response, as well as promised to send Walker an authentic Captain America shield.

“Pal, you’re a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless — your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother, your parents must be so proud of you,” Evans said in his video message posted yesterday. “Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s much that can slow you down.”

