Tove Lo Performs “sadder badder cooler” on Colbert: Watch

Tove Lo performing "sadder badder cooler" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

It’s a tired line at this point, but coronavirus really does suck for artists like Tove Lo who make music that’s designed for dancing in close quarters. The Swedish pop star released a deluxe “Paw Prints” edition of her 2019 record Sunshine Kitty back in May, and like most Tove Lo songs, the eight bonus tracks were meant to soundtrack crazy club nights that don’t (or at least shouldn’t… looking at you, Florida) exist right now.

She’s being a good sport about it, though, and earlier today she submitted a #PlayAtHome performance to of “sadder badder cooler” for the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The single is a self-empowerment anthem that’s just bleeding Tove Lo’s signature swagger, and in this video she gets really into the part; swinging, swaying, and jumping as a magnified version of herself projects behind her.



It’s still a bit weird to see pop stars of her caliber performing to no one in their houses, but Tove Lo does a great job at capturing the energy of a stage performance and nailing the song’s infectious hook. Check it out below.

In addition to releasing the Sunshine Kitty deluxe record, Tove Lo covered “I’m Coming” by her fellow Swede Veronica Maggio back in March. And almost one year ago to the week, Tove Lo was doing an actual in-studio Colbert performance of the Sunshine Kitty track “Glad He’s Gone”.