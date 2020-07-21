What’s Streaming on HBO Max in August 2020

HBO Max has been conquering our summer quarantine, and they’re closing out the season in style this August. Below, Consequence of Sound has put together a full list of new TV and film titles heading to the network.
For exclusives, subscribers can look forward to Seth Rogen’s An American Pickle, the series premiere of Lovecraft Country, new doc Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn, and finales for Perry Mason, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, and I May Destroy You.
For moviegoers looking for a good marathon, you might want to Billy Madison your way through Hogwarts as all eight Harry Potter movies will be leaving the network by the end of the month. That’s right. No more Azkaban, no more Chamber, no more Goblet.
Though, if magic ain’t your bag, you might try heading to Gotham City with just about every Batman flick (short of The Dark Knight Rises), throw a House Party (or three), or grab some gold (or visit space) with Leprechaun.
Of course, we have to remember, it’s not TV, it’s HBO, and every weekend subscribers get new premieres of last year’s biggest flicks: Jojo Rabbit, Richard Jewell, and Birds of Prey round out this month’s slate.
Check out the entire list below and stock up on chocolate frogs or Bertie Botts Every Flavour Beans. To round out your summer streaming sessions, check out what’s hitting Disney+ and Hulu, then stay tuned for guides surrounding Netflix, Amazon, and Shudder.
What’s Coming
Available August 1st:
10,000 BC, 2008
All the President’s Men, 1976
Altered States, 1980
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1
Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)
Barefoot in the Park, 1967
Barkleys of Broadway, 1949
Batman (1989), 1989
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
The Bear, 1989 (HBO)
Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)
Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)
Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
The Candidate 1972
Carefree, 1938
The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)
Chariots of Fire, 1981
Contact, 1997
The Dark Knight 2008
The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Elf, 2003
The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)
The First Wives Club 1996
Flipper, 1996 (HBO)
Flying Down to Rio, 1933
Flying Leathernecks, 1951
Fool’s Gold, 2008
Fracture, 2007
The Fugitive, 1993
The Gay Divorcee, 1934
Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)
Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)
Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)
Hard to Kill, 1990
Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2
Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)
Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)
The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)
Hours, 2013 (HBO)
House of Wax, 2005
House Party, 1990
House Party 2, 1991
House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013
How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)
Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)
Interview with the Vampire, 1994
Jeremiah Johnson, 1972
Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951
Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)
Kung Fu Panda, 2008
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)
Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)
Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)
Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)
Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)
The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996
The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)
The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)
Love Field, 1992 (HBO)
Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)
Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)
The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)
Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)
Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)
Maverick, 1994
Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)
Murder at 1600, 1997
The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
My Blue Heaven, 1990
My Sister’s Keeper, 2009
Nell, 1994 (HBO)
New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
On Dangerous Ground, 1952
On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)
Phantom, 2013 (HBO)
Pi, 1998 (HBO)
Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)
Roberta, 1935
Romeo Must Die, 2000
Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)
Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)
Serendipity, 2001
Skyline, 2010 (HBO)
South Central, 1992
Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)
Steven Universe Movie (2019)
The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939
Striptease, 1996
Swing Time, 1936
They Live by Night, 1949
Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)
Three Days of the Condor, 1975
Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)
Top Hat, 1935
Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)
Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Without Limits, 1998
Yes Man, 2008
Available August 2nd:
I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
Available August 3rd:
HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories
Available August 4th:
Aldnoah.Zero
Inuyasha
Mob Psycho, Season 1
Promised Neverland, Season 1
Puella Magi Madoka Magica
The Swamp, Documentary Premiere
Available August 6th:
An American Pickle, Film Premiere
Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale
Esme & Roy, Season 2B
On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere
Available August 7th:
Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)
Available August 8th:
Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)
Available August 9th:
Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)
Available August 11th:
Hard Knocks ’20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere
Available August 12th:
Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn
Available August 13th:
Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere
Available August 14th:
Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO)
Available August 15th:
Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)
Available August 16th:
Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere
Available August 18th:
Looney Tunes, Batch 3
Smurfs, Season 2
Available August 20th:
The Fungies, Season 1A
Singletown, Season 1
Available August 21st:
No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)
Available August 22nd:
Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)
Available August 23rd:
Mia’s Magic Playground
Available August 24th:
I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)
Available August 27th:
Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries PremiereThe four-part buddy comedy docuseries follows actor/documentarian/philanthropist Ravi Patel as he travels the world seeking answers surrounding life’s universal questions.
Available August 28th:
Seneca, 2019 (HBO)
Steven Universe Future, Season Six
Available August 29th:
The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)
What’s Leaving
Leaving August 25th:
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Leaving August 28th:
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut), 2005 (HBO)
Leaving August 31st:
42nd Street, 1933
A Perfect World, 1993
Adam’s Rib, 1949
Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO)
Cabaret, 1972
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Good Will Hunting, 1997
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 (HBO)
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
Love Actually, 2003 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
Megamind, 2010
Misery, 1990
Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009
Mystic River, 2003
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird , 1985
The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO)
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Unforgiven, 1992
Veronica Mars, 2014
You’ve Got Mail, 1998
