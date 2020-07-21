What’s Streaming on HBO Max in August 2020

American Pickle (HBO Max)

HBO Max has been conquering our summer quarantine, and they’re closing out the season in style this August. Below, Consequence of Sound has put together a full list of new TV and film titles heading to the network.

For exclusives, subscribers can look forward to Seth Rogen’s An American Pickle, the series premiere of Lovecraft Country, new doc Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn, and finales for Perry Mason, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, and I May Destroy You.



For moviegoers looking for a good marathon, you might want to Billy Madison your way through Hogwarts as all eight Harry Potter movies will be leaving the network by the end of the month. That’s right. No more Azkaban, no more Chamber, no more Goblet.

Though, if magic ain’t your bag, you might try heading to Gotham City with just about every Batman flick (short of The Dark Knight Rises), throw a House Party (or three), or grab some gold (or visit space) with Leprechaun.

Of course, we have to remember, it’s not TV, it’s HBO, and every weekend subscribers get new premieres of last year’s biggest flicks: Jojo Rabbit, Richard Jewell, and Birds of Prey round out this month’s slate.

Check out the entire list below and stock up on chocolate frogs or Bertie Botts Every Flavour Beans. To round out your summer streaming sessions, check out what’s hitting Disney+ and Hulu, then stay tuned for guides surrounding Netflix, Amazon, and Shudder.

What’s Coming

Available August 1st:

10,000 BC, 2008

All the President’s Men, 1976

Altered States, 1980

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1

Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)

Barefoot in the Park, 1967

Barkleys of Broadway, 1949

Batman (1989), 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

The Bear, 1989 (HBO)

Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)

Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)

Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

The Candidate 1972

Carefree, 1938

The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)

Chariots of Fire, 1981

Contact, 1997

The Dark Knight 2008

The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Elf, 2003

The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)

The First Wives Club 1996

Flipper, 1996 (HBO)

Flying Down to Rio, 1933

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Fool’s Gold, 2008

Fracture, 2007

The Fugitive, 1993

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)

Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)

Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)

Hard to Kill, 1990

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2

Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)

Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)

The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House Party, 1990

House Party 2, 1991

House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013

How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)

Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951

Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)

Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)

Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)

Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)

Love Field, 1992 (HBO)

Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)

Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)

The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)

Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)

Maverick, 1994

Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)

Murder at 1600, 1997

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Sister’s Keeper, 2009

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

On Dangerous Ground, 1952

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Pi, 1998 (HBO)

Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)

Roberta, 1935

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)

Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

South Central, 1992

Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)

Steven Universe Movie (2019)

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939

Striptease, 1996

Swing Time, 1936

They Live by Night, 1949

Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)

Three Days of the Condor, 1975

Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Without Limits, 1998

Yes Man, 2008

Available August 2nd:

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

Available August 3rd:

HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories

Available August 4th:

Aldnoah.Zero

Inuyasha

Mob Psycho, Season 1

Promised Neverland, Season 1

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

The Swamp, Documentary Premiere

Available August 6th:

An American Pickle, Film Premiere

Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale

Esme & Roy, Season 2B

On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere

Available August 7th:

Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)

Available August 8th:

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

Available August 9th:

Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)



Available August 11th:

Hard Knocks ’20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere

Available August 12th:

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn

Available August 13th:

Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere



Available August 14th:

Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO)

Available August 15th:

Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)

Available August 16th:

Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere

Available August 18th:

Looney Tunes, Batch 3

Smurfs, Season 2

Available August 20th:

The Fungies, Season 1A

Singletown, Season 1

Available August 21st:

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)

Available August 22nd:

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

Available August 23rd:

Mia’s Magic Playground

Available August 24th:

I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)

Available August 27th:

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries PremiereThe four-part buddy comedy docuseries follows actor/documentarian/philanthropist Ravi Patel as he travels the world seeking answers surrounding life’s universal questions.

Available August 28th:

Seneca, 2019 (HBO)

Steven Universe Future, Season Six

Available August 29th:

The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)

What’s Leaving

Leaving August 25th:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Leaving August 28th:

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut), 2005 (HBO)

Leaving August 31st:

42nd Street, 1933

A Perfect World, 1993

Adam’s Rib, 1949

Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO)

Cabaret, 1972

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Good Will Hunting, 1997

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 (HBO)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Love Actually, 2003 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Megamind, 2010

Misery, 1990

Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009

Mystic River, 2003

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird , 1985

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO)

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Unforgiven, 1992

Veronica Mars, 2014

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

What’s coming to the other streaming services in August 2020:

What’s Coming to Disney+

What’s Coming to Hulu