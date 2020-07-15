Whitney, photo by Olivia Bee

Chicago indie rockers Whitney have announced a new covers album. Titled Candid, it’s due out August 14th through Secretly Canadian.

Spanning 10 tracks, the album sees Whitney tackling originals by David Byrne and Brian Eno (“Strange Overtones”), Kelela (“Bank Head”), and Damien Jurado (“A.M. A.M.”). The album also includes the group’s previously shared rendition of the John Denver classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads” featuring Waxahatchee and their take on “Rain” by SWV.



In a statement about their choice in covers, drummer and singer Julien Ehrlich explains, “This could’ve been as simple as saying we really love these songs and we love our bandmates and making a covers record just felt right but it truly became an exploration into how we can evolve as a band going forward.”

To coincide with today’s announcement, Whitney are sharing their version of “Hammond Song”, the 1979 track by The Roches. According to Ehrlich, the group discovered the original tune because producer Chris Coady (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio) sent “it to us years ago as a reference for recording when we were making the last Smith Westerns record.”

“It became a song that was always around for us and then we showed it to the rest of the band,” Ehrlich adds. “This cover is the longest Whitney recording ever and pretty much everything you hear on it is totally live, save for the horns and the slide solo. For a five minute song, if you mess up one part you have to do the whole thing live all over again.”

Hear Whitney’s longest recording ever down below. Pre-order Candid now.

Last summer, Whitney released their acclaimed album Forever Turned Around. In support, they appeared on Kyle Meredith With…, and you can revisit that interview ahead.

Candid Artwork:

Candid Tracklist:

01. Bank Head (Kelela)

02. A.M. A.M (Damien Jurado)

03. Take Me Home, Country Roads (John Denver) (feat. Waxahatchee)

04. High on a Rocky Ledge (Moondog)

05. Something Happen (Jack Arel)

06. Strange Overtones (David Byrne and Brian Eno)

07. Hammond Song (The Roches)

08. Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying (Labi Siffre)

09. Rain (SWV)

10. Rainbows and Ridges (Blaze Foley)

