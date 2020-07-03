Willie Nelson Releases New Album First Rose of Spring: Stream

Willie Nelson, photo via ACL/PBS

Willie Nelson has officially released his new album, First Rose of Spring. After a slight delay due to the ongoing pandemic, the album is available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify.

First Rose of Spring is Nelson’s 70th album to date (!) and follows his Grammy-winning record Ride Me Back Home from 2019. Out of the 11 songs on his new album, three are reinterpretations of tracks originally written by Chris Stapleton (“Our Song”), Toby Keith (“Don’t Let the Old Man In”), and Billy Joe Shaver (“We Are The Cowboys”).



Since pushing back the release of his new record, Nelson has been busying performing at livestream benefit concerts, penning a collaborative memoir with his sibling Bobbie Nelson, blazing it on 4/20 with “Come and Toke It”, and celebrating his 87th birthday safely at home.

Take a listen to Nelson’s First Rose of Spring below.

First Rose of Spring Artwork:

First Rose of Spring Tracklist:

01. First Rose Of Spring (Randy Houser, Allen Shamblin & Mark Beeson)

02. Blue Star (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)

03. I’ll Break Out Again Tonight (Sanger “Whitey” Shafer & Doodle Owens)

04. Don’t Let The Old Man In (Toby Keith)

05. Just Bummin’ Around (Pete Graves)

06. Our Song (Chris Stapleton)

07. We Are The Cowboys (Billy Joe Shaver)

08. Stealing Home (Marla Cannon-Goodman, Casey Beathard & Don Sampson)

09. I’m The Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised (Wayne Kemp, Bobby Borchers & Mack Vickery)

10. Love Just Laughed (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)

11. Yesterday When I Was Young (Hier Encore) (Charles Aznavour & Herbert Kretzmer)