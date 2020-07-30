Win an AC/DC Guitar Rig Just Like Angus Young’s from Back in Black

This month marks the 40th anniversary of AC/DC’s iconic album Back in Black. We’ve been celebrating hard here at Consequence of Sound, counting down the many reasons why we still love the record and bringing together the likes of Slash, Alice in Chains’ William DuVall, Orianthi, Dee Snider, Juanes, and more for our “Back in Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration”. We’re also away an incredible guitar rig inspired by AC/DC’s own Angus Young.

Valued at over $15,000 the prize pack come courtesy of Gibson. Included is a Gibson Custom SG “Red Devil” guitar just like Young’s; the latest SoloDallas Schaffer Tower EX signed by inventor Ken Schaffer; a Marshall JTM45 amp with a SoloDallas Black Mod converting it to a JTM50, just like the one Young used on Back in Black; and a Marshall cabinet loaded with vintage speakers. What’s more, five runners-up will each receive a Schaffer Replica Storm pedal and Back in Black on vinyl.



Watch the video above to see SoloDallas founder Fill Olivieri walk through each component of the prize pack.

To enter this giveaway, simply fill out the widget below. Note: If you do not see the widget, click here to enter (open to US and Canadian residents only).