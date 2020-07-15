Wishbone (PBS)

What’s the story Wishbone? You’d have to ask filmmaker Peter Farrelly. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner has signed on to produce a live-action feature film based on the popular ’90s PBS series for Universal and Mattel films.

Roy Parker, who was featured on the 2019 Black List, will write the script, which will undoubtedly revolve around a cute Jack Russell terrier chewing on a classic literary tale. As of press time, there’s no director attached.



“Our deep library of iconic franchises continues to offer cinematic storytelling opportunities,” says executive producer Robbie Brenner. “We’re thrilled to be working with Peter Farrelly, Roy Parker, and Universal to take the beloved dog classic into a new direction with a modern reimagination of the franchise.”

Wishbone was originally a half-hour live-action children’s television show that ran from 1995 to 1997 on PBS. A dog named Soccer, a veteran of many television commercials, played the titular role for the majority of the episodes.

Watch the opening for the series below and good luck getting the theme outta your head.