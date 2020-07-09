Zendaya and John David Washington Filmed a New Movie During Quarantine

John David Washington and Zendaya (HBO)

While everyone was busy socially distancing and following quarantine rules, Zendaya and John David Washington were busy filming a new movie — and not from the comfort of their computer screens or private homes either.

The movie is called Malcolm & Marie and it’s directed by Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria. The group shot scenes discreetly between June 17th and July 2nd at the Caterpillar House, an “an environmentally conscious glass architectural marvel” in Carmel, California, reports Deadline. What’s more, production on the film is apparently already completed.



The idea first came from Zendaya, who called Levinson asking if he could write and direct a movie during quarantine. Within six days, he had a script ready to go and the hope of casting the Tenet star alongside her. The next biggest step was obviously complying to WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA approvals and COVID-19 safety protocol. So after consulting the rules for shooting a movie during the pandemic, Levinson moved ahead by testing cast and crew for COVID-19 before working, making everyone wear protective gear, and having those involved stay on a separate property to avoid increased time to potential exposure.

The plot of Malcolm & Marie is still under wraps right now, unfortunately, but word is it’s similar to Noah Baumbach’s movie Marriage Story — in that there’s humanistic, personal drama between a couple — and it touches on “social themes that the world is experiencing right now.” It sounds like we have our first true quarantine movie about the interpersonal quarantine moments, folks.

After the Deadline story ran, Zendaya helped break the news on social media earlier today by sharing a still from Malcolm & Marie. Check out that post below, and stay tuned here for a release date hopefully soon.