10 Bill & Ted Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

Check out these most-triumphant quotes as you Face the Music with Wyld Stallyns

by
on August 28, 2020, 1:16pm
bill-and-ted-3

As Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted Theodore Logan get ready to face the music in their long-awaited third and final adventure — um, Bill & Ted: Face the Music — it’s worth taking a minute to reflect upon just how much this unlikely duo have rocked their way into our pop-culture lexicon. When writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon first stumbled upon the idea of combining the time-traveling fun of Back to the Future with, let’s say, the party-time excellence of “Wayne’s World” and the surfer slang of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (anachronisms be damned!), little could they know that their good-natured, bumbling teens and their fledgling band, Wyld Stallyns, would, as they do in the franchise, go on to change the world forever.

Whether you’re air guitaring in most-triumphant celebration or just having a really bogus day a work, here are 10 quotes we borrow all the time from our most-excellent friends Bill and Ted.

Party on, dudes!

::Air Guitar::

Bill and Ted - Air Guitar

“Excellent”

Bill and Ted - Excellent

“Bogus”

Bill and Ted - Bogus

“Party on, dudes.”

Bill and Ted - Party on Dudes

“Yes, way.”

Bill and Ted - Yes Way

“Melvin!”

Bill and Ted - Melvin

“Station!”

Bill and Ted - Station

“Strange things are afoot at the Circle K.”

Bill and Ted - Circle K

“We got totally lied to by our album covers.”

Bill and Ted - Hell

“Nah, I just have a minor Oedipal complex.”

Bill and Ted - Missy

