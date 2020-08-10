10 Bill & Ted Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

As Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted Theodore Logan get ready to face the music in their long-awaited third and final adventure — um, Bill & Ted: Face the Music — it’s worth taking a minute to reflect upon just how much this unlikely duo have rocked their way into our pop-culture lexicon. When writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon first stumbled upon the idea of combining the time-traveling fun of Back to the Future with, let’s say, the party-time excellence of “Wayne’s World” and the surfer slang of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (anachronisms be damned!), little could they know that their good-natured, bumbling teens and their fledgling band, Wyld Stallyns, would, as they do in the franchise, go on to change the world forever.

Whether you’re air guitaring in most-triumphant celebration or just having a really bogus day a work, here are 10 quotes we borrow all the time from our most-excellent friends Bill and Ted.

Party on, dudes!

::Air Guitar::

“Excellent”

“Bogus”

“Party on, dudes.”

“Yes, way.”

“Melvin!”

“Station!”

“Strange things are afoot at the Circle K.”

“We got totally lied to by our album covers.”

“Nah, I just have a minor Oedipal complex.”