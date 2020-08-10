It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

It’s been 15 years since we first stepped foot in Paddy’s Pub. In that time, things have gotten truly out of hand for the Gang of FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. From cat people to sex dolls, milk steak to dog dates, the bar has seen and done it all.

And so have we! As the show enters its 15th season this Fall — making it the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history — we have to wonder where the hell the Gang can go next. Of course, we don’t doubt they’ll surprise us.



No, not at all. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s that nothing is off the table when it comes to Rob McElhenney’s twisted world. Because where there’s trouble, there’s Mac, Dennis, Sweet Dee, Charlie, and, yes, Frank waiting to make it worse.

In celebration of their long-running feats and flops, we’ve rounded up our 10 favorite quotes from the Gang — the sayings and expressions we’ve since adopted for ourselves. Given that we had over 150 episodes to choose from, it wasn’t exactly easy.

So, grab a seat, rip off a chunk of rum ham, and scream your head off below…

“Well, first of all, through god, all things are possible, so jot that down.”

“Wildcard, bitches! Yee-haw!”

“You have to pay the troll toll…”

“Cat in the wall. Now you’re talking my language.”

“IDIOTS! SAVAGES! IDIOTS! IDIOTS!”

“Do not plug an open wound with trash.”

“I don’t know how many years I got left on this planet, I’m going to get real weird with it.”

“I am untethered and my rage knows no bounds!”

“Oh, god, you sons of bitches…”

“The boys … are back in town.”