Bruce Springsteen (photo by Ben Kaye), Joe Strummer (photo by Steve Rapport), and Bob Weir (photo via CBS)

Earlier this year marked the 40th anniversary of The Clash classic London Calling. In further celebration of the band and its iconic frontman Joe Strummer, a star-studded livestream tribute concert has been announced.

“A Song for Joe: Celebrating the Life of Joe Strummer” takes place on Friday, August 21st, on what would have been the punk rock legend’s 68th birthday. The virtual event promises never-before-seen live footage of Strummer, along with appearances and performances from Bruce Springsteen, Bob Weir, Lucinda Wiliams, Josh Homme, Tom Morello, and Brian Fallon.



The massive music lineup also features The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. and Nikolai Fraiture, Hinds, Cherry Glazerr, The Pogues’ Spider Stacy, Bad Brains’ HR, and Dhani Harrison. Additional cameos can be expected from Jim Jarmusch, Steve Buscemi, Matt Dillon, Shepard Fairey, and punk rock politician Beto O’Rourke.

“To see so many musicians and artists come forward to honor Joe is really touching,” Lucinda Tait, Strummer’s wife, commented in a statement. “Community was always important to him. Whether it was playing music with friends, organizing all night campfires, or hijacking festivals, Joe was always focused on bringing people together. Even though we can’t all be in the same room together, I could not think of a better way for us all to feel united. Joe would have loved this.”

“A Song for Joe” was organized and produced by Jesse Malin in collaboration with radio DJ Jeff Raspe and Strummer’s estate manager, David Zonsine. In addition to commemorating Strummer’s legacy, the two-hour livestream doubles as a benefit show to raise money for Save Our Stages, an organization that’s been supporting independent venues during the pandemic.

The tribute livestream will air below and over on Strummer’s website beginning 3:00 p.m. ET this Friday, August 21st.