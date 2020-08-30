ABC to Air Black Panther Commercial Free on Sunday Night

ABC will celebrate the legacy of Chadwick Boseman with a free, uninterrupted airing of Black Panther on Sunday evening (Aug. 30th) beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.
The Marvel movie will be followed at 10:20 p.m. ET by a 40-minute ABC News special called Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King.
Boseman passed away Friday at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer. Despite his tragically short life, he made a career out of playing strong Black men, the whole time quietly building a legacy worthy of standing alongside them.
Tonight, ABC will celebrate the legacy of Chadwick Boseman with a special presentation of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther followed by the ABC News Special: Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King. It all starts tonight at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/doWIWAX67o
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 30, 2020