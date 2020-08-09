Menu
R.I.P. Alan Peters, Former Agnostic Front Bassist Dies

He played on the legendary hardcore band's 1987 album Liberty & Justice For...

August 09, 2020
Agnostic Front former bassist dies
Agnostic Front (Alan Peters second from left)

Alan Peters, a member of the legendary New York hardcore band Agnostic Front in the ’80s, has passed away. No cause of death was revealed, but the band confirmed the bassist’s passing in a Facebook post.

The bassist was a member of Agnostic Front from 1987 through 1990, and played on the band’s third album. 1987’s Liberty & Justice For …, which marked the only LP on which Peters appeared.

Agnostic Front paid tribute to Peters with the following statement:

“Today was a very sad day. We lost a solid a brother, a good friend, and a past bandmate who was part of the magic and making of our Liberty & Justice For… LP. Alan Peters is no longer with us. We would often see each other here and there mostly in Dallas. Last time he didn’t make the show and we figured we’d catch him a few months later. Sadly that never happened. Our deepest condolences for the Peters family. Alan had deep roots in the Pittsburgh scene and NYHC scene. Rest In Peace my brother, you will not be forgotten…”

In addition to Agnostic Front, Peters also played in the bands Crawlpappy (who released a self-titled EP via Blackout! Records in 1990) and Absolution.

Our condolences go out to Alan Peters’ family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time. See video below of Alan Peters performing with Agnostic Front in 1988.

No comments