Alice Glass Returns to Unleash Her “NIGHTMARES”: Stream

Alice Glass, image couretsy of Sermon 3 Recordings

Alice Glass has returned to unleash “NIGHTMARES”, her first new single in two years.

The song appears on a new compilation album from Sermon 3 Recordings, a self-described music label and social justice media platform. Sermon 3 is about to celebrate four trips around the sun, and on Friday, August 13th, they’ll be releasing Sermon 4 Anniversary Compilation. Glass and her “Nightmares” will open the album, although the song stands alone as a powerful statement in its own right.



You might expect a track entitled “NIGHTMARES” to sound moody and dark. But Glass’ statement is bright and jarring, with screeching, aggressive synths, and shifts in tone that challenge the ear. She sings, “If this was ever a part of me/ Then I’ll rip it out/ ‘Cause you’re not a part of me!” It’s a furious electropunk howl, and you can check it out below.

Sermon 4 Anniversary Compilation arrives tomorrow, but you can still pre-order today.

While Glass hasn’t been putting out singles, she hasn’t been idle, either. In January, she contributed to the soundtrack for The Turning.