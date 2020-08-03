Life moves pretty fast, to borrow from Ferris Bueller, that’s why there’s no room for skimming. Consequence of Sound doesn’t want any of that for you (or for themselves), which is why they’ve rounded up the greatest hits of all the major streaming networks.
Granted, we’ve already shown you everything coming to Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, and Shudder in August 2020. But, for brevity’s sake, we’ve assembled an easy-to-read guide that you can consult throughout the month.
When it comes to strictly flicks, HBO Max can’t be beat. You get all the Batmans, all the House Partys, all the Leprechauns, and that’s all without mentioning the big premieres like Birds of Prey, Richard Jewell, and An American Pickle.
On the television front, however, Netflix is getting the first two seasons of Cobra Kai (ahead of its third), while Shudder is bringing back Joe Bob Briggs for one last summer night at the drive-in. So, stack up on the BBQ.
That's just a small chunk. Take a gander below.
What’s Coming to Amazon Prime
Movies
3:10 To Yuma (2007) – Available August 1st
Arkansas (2020) – Available August 5th
Capone (2020) – Available August 10th
Dora and the Last City of Gold (2019) – Available August 3rd
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994) – Available August 1st
Inception (2010) – Available August 1st
Margin Call (2011) – Available August 1st
My Bloody Valentine (1981) – Available August 1st
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) – Available August 6th
Primal (2019) – Available August 31st
Rain Man (1988) – Available August 1st
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) – Available August 1st
Steel Magnolias (1989) – Available August 1st
The Holiday (2006) – Available August 1st
Top Gun (1986) – Available August 1st
TV Shows
Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever) – Available August 1st
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central) – Available August 1st
Californication: Season 1 (Showtime) – Available August 1st
What’s Coming to Disney Plus
Movies
Alice Through the Looking Glass – Available August 28th
Ant-Man and the Wasp – Available August 7th
Beauty and the Beast – Available August 21st
Fantastic Four – Available August 28th
The Greatest Showman – Available August 14th
Howard – Available August 7th
Magic Camp – Available August 14th
The One and Only Ivan – Available August 14th
The Peanuts Movie – Available August 7th
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time – Available August 7th
Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits – Available August 7th
X-Men – Available August 7th
TV Shows
Muppets Now
What’s Coming to HBO Max
Movies
All the President’s Men – Available August 1st
Altered States – Available August 1st
An American Pickle – Available August 6th
Queen & Slim – Available August 22nd
Batman – Available August 1st
Batman & Robin – Available August 1st
Batman Begins – Available August 1st
Batman Forever – Available August 1st
Batman Returns – Available August 1st
The Bear – Available August 1st
Before Sunrise – Available August 1st
Before Sunset – Available August 1st
Biloxi Blues – Available August 1st
Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – August 15th
Blade Runner: The Final Cut – Available August 1st
Blue Crush – Available August 1st
Chariots of Fire – Available August 1st
Contact – Available August 1st
The Dark Knight – Available August 1st
The Dishwasher – Available August 1st
Elf – Available August 1st
The First Wives Club – Available August 1st
The Fugitive – Available August 1st
Hard to Kill – Available August 1st
Highlander: The Final Dimension – Available August 1st
Highlander IV: Endgame – Available August 1st
House of Wax – Available August 1st
House Party – Available August 1st
House Party 2 – Available August 1st
House Party: Tonight’s the Night – Available August 1st
How to Be a Player – Available August 1st
Idiocracy (Extended Version) – Available August 1st
Interview with the Vampire – Available August 1st
Jeremiah Johnson – Available August 1st
Jojo Rabbit – Available August 1st
Kung Fu Panda – Available August 1st
Kung Fu Panda 2 – Available August 1st
Leprechaun – Available August 1st
Leprechaun 2 – Available August 1st
Leprechaun 3 – Available August 1st
Leprechaun 4: In Space – Available August 1st
Leprechaun: Origins – Available August 1st
The Long Kiss Goodnight – Available August 1st
The Lost Boys: The Thirst – Available August 1st
The Lost Boys: The Tribe – Available August 1st
Marvin’s Room – Available August 1st
Maverick – Available August 1st
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium – Available August 1st
Murder at 1600 – Available August 1st
The Mustang – Available August 1st
My Blue Heaven – Available August 1st
My Sister’s Keeper – Available August 1st
Nell – Available August 1st
Ocean’s Eleven- Available August 1st
On Golden Pond – Available August 1st
Pi – Available August 1st
Raise the Titanic – Available August 1st
Richard Jewell – Available August 8th
Romeo Must Die – Available August 1st
Savages – Available August 1st
Serendipity – Available August 1st
Spy Game – Available August 1st
Steven Universe Movie – Available August 1st
Striptease – Available August 1st
The Swamp – Available August 4th
Three Days of the Condor – Available August 1st
Time Bandits – Available August 1st
Two Minutes of Fame – Available August 1st
Walk the Line – Available August 1st
Wedding Crashers – Available August 1st
Yes Man – Available August 1st
TV Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1 – Available August 1st
Hard Knocks ’20: Los Angeles – Available August 11th
Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2 – Available August 1st
Lovecraft Country – August 16th
Steven Universe Future, Season Six – Available August 28th
What’s Coming to Hulu
Movies
3:10 to Yuma – Available August 1st
A Perfect Murder – Available August 1st
Australia – Available August 1st
Casino Royale – Available August 31st
Cats & Dogs – Available August 1st
Child’s Play – Available August 1st
City Slickers – Available August 1st
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold – Available August 1st
Death At A Funeral – Available August 1st
Dora and the Lost City of Gold – Available August 3rd
Four Weddings and a Funeral – Available August 1st
Hellraiser – Available August 1st
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole – Available August 1st
Margin Call – Available August 1st
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World – Available August 1st
Monster’s Ball – Available August 11th
My Best Friend’s Wedding – Available August 1st
My Bloody Valentine – Available August 1st
The Peanut Butter Falcon – Available August 6th
Quantum of Solace – Available August 31st
Rain Man – Available August 1st
The Saint – Available August 1st
Sleeping with the Enemy – Available August 1st
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan – Available August 1st
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock – Available August 1st
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier – Available August 1st
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country – Available August 1st
Star Trek: Insurrection – Available August 1st
Star Trek: The Motion Picture – Available August 1st
Stuck On You – Available August 1st
Top Gun – Available August 1st
Ultraviolet – Available August 1st
Up in the Air – Available August 1st
TV Shows
Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41 (Food Network) – Available August 15th
What’s Coming to Netflix
Movies
A Knight’s Tale – Available August 1st
The Addams Family (1991) – Available August 1st
All Together Now – Available August 28th
An Education – Available August 1st
Being John Malkovich – Available August 1st
Casino Royale – Available August 31st
Death at a Funeral – Available August 1st
Dennis the Menace – Available August 1st
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – Available August 1st
Hardcore Henry – Available August 1st
Johnny English – Available August 16th
Jurassic Park – Available August 1st
Jurassic Park III – Available August 1st
Les Misérables – Available August 16th
The Lost World: Jurassic Park – Available August 1st
Mad Max (1979) – Available August 1st
Million Dollar Beach House – Available August 26th
Mr. Deeds – Available August 1st
The NeverEnding Story – Available August 1st
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter – Available August 1st
Nights in Rodanthe – Available August 1st
Nightcrawler – Available August 10th
Ocean’s Thirteen – Available August 1st
Ocean’s Twelve – Available August 1st
Project Power – Available August 14th
Quantum of Solace – Available August 31st
Rising Phoenix – Available August 26th
Safety Not Guaranteed – Available August 13th
Seabiscuit – Available August 1st
The Sleepover – Available August 21st
TV Shows
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 – Available August 28th
Lucifer: Season 5 – Available August 21st
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 – Available August 7th
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids – Available August 11th
What’s Coming to Shudder
Movies
Amityville 1992: It’s About Time – Available August 3rd
Jawbreaker – Available August 17th
Random Acts of Violence – Available August 20th
Ring – Available August 10th
Ring 2 – Available August 10th
Ring 0 – Available August 10th
The Shed – Available August 27th
Urban Legends: Final Cut – Available August 1st
TV Shows
The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: Summer Sleepover Special – Available August 14th
