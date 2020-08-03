Capone, Birds of Prey, Joe Bob Briggs

Life moves pretty fast, to borrow from Ferris Bueller, that’s why there’s no room for skimming. Consequence of Sound doesn’t want any of that for you (or for themselves), which is why they’ve rounded up the greatest hits of all the major streaming networks.

Granted, we’ve already shown you everything coming to Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, and Shudder in August 2020. But, for brevity’s sake, we’ve assembled an easy-to-read guide that you can consult throughout the month.



When it comes to strictly flicks, HBO Max can’t be beat. You get all the Batmans, all the House Partys, all the Leprechauns, and that’s all without mentioning the big premieres like Birds of Prey, Richard Jewell, and An American Pickle.

On the television front, however, Netflix is getting the first two seasons of Cobra Kai (ahead of its third), while Shudder is bringing back Joe Bob Briggs for one last summer night at the drive-in. So, stack up on the BBQ.

That’s just a small chunk. Take a gander below. Remember, if you don’t have Hulu, you can sign up now for a free 30-day trial, and if you still haven’t added Disney Plus to your repertoire, give the Mouse House a spin.

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime

Movies

3:10 To Yuma (2007) – Available August 1st

Arkansas (2020) – Available August 5th

Capone (2020) – Available August 10th

Dora and the Last City of Gold (2019) – Available August 3rd

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994) – Available August 1st

Inception (2010) – Available August 1st

Margin Call (2011) – Available August 1st

My Bloody Valentine (1981) – Available August 1st

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) – Available August 6th

Primal (2019) – Available August 31st

Rain Man (1988) – Available August 1st

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) – Available August 1st

Steel Magnolias (1989) – Available August 1st

The Holiday (2006) – Available August 1st

Top Gun (1986) – Available August 1st

TV Shows

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever) – Available August 1st

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central) – Available August 1st

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime) – Available August 1st

Full list of releases: What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2020

What’s Coming to Disney Plus

Movies

Alice Through the Looking Glass – Available August 28th

Ant-Man and the Wasp – Available August 7th

Beauty and the Beast – Available August 21st

Fantastic Four – Available August 28th

The Greatest Showman – Available August 14th

Howard – Available August 7th

Magic Camp – Available August 14th

The One and Only Ivan – Available August 14th

The Peanuts Movie – Available August 7th

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time – Available August 7th

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits – Available August 7th

X-Men – Available August 7th

TV Shows

Muppets Now

Full list of releases: What’s Coming to Disney+ in August 2020

What’s Coming to HBO Max

Movies

All the President’s Men – Available August 1st

Altered States – Available August 1st

An American Pickle – Available August 6th

Queen & Slim – Available August 22nd

Batman – Available August 1st

Batman & Robin – Available August 1st

Batman Begins – Available August 1st

Batman Forever – Available August 1st

Batman Returns – Available August 1st

The Bear – Available August 1st

Before Sunrise – Available August 1st

Before Sunset – Available August 1st

Biloxi Blues – Available August 1st

Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – August 15th

Blade Runner: The Final Cut – Available August 1st

Blue Crush – Available August 1st

Chariots of Fire – Available August 1st

Contact – Available August 1st

The Dark Knight – Available August 1st

The Dishwasher – Available August 1st

Elf – Available August 1st

The First Wives Club – Available August 1st

The Fugitive – Available August 1st

Hard to Kill – Available August 1st

Highlander: The Final Dimension – Available August 1st

Highlander IV: Endgame – Available August 1st

House of Wax – Available August 1st

House Party – Available August 1st

House Party 2 – Available August 1st

House Party: Tonight’s the Night – Available August 1st

How to Be a Player – Available August 1st

Idiocracy (Extended Version) – Available August 1st

Interview with the Vampire – Available August 1st

Jeremiah Johnson – Available August 1st

Jojo Rabbit – Available August 1st

Kung Fu Panda – Available August 1st

Kung Fu Panda 2 – Available August 1st

Leprechaun – Available August 1st

Leprechaun 2 – Available August 1st

Leprechaun 3 – Available August 1st

Leprechaun 4: In Space – Available August 1st

Leprechaun: Origins – Available August 1st

The Long Kiss Goodnight – Available August 1st

The Lost Boys: The Thirst – Available August 1st

The Lost Boys: The Tribe – Available August 1st

Marvin’s Room – Available August 1st

Maverick – Available August 1st

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium – Available August 1st

Murder at 1600 – Available August 1st

The Mustang – Available August 1st

My Blue Heaven – Available August 1st

My Sister’s Keeper – Available August 1st

Nell – Available August 1st

Ocean’s Eleven- Available August 1st

On Golden Pond – Available August 1st

Pi – Available August 1st

Raise the Titanic – Available August 1st

Richard Jewell – Available August 8th

Romeo Must Die – Available August 1st

Savages – Available August 1st

Serendipity – Available August 1st

Spy Game – Available August 1st

Steven Universe Movie – Available August 1st

Striptease – Available August 1st

The Swamp – Available August 4th

Three Days of the Condor – Available August 1st

Time Bandits – Available August 1st

Two Minutes of Fame – Available August 1st

Walk the Line – Available August 1st

Wedding Crashers – Available August 1st

Yes Man – Available August 1st

TV Shows

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1 – Available August 1st

Hard Knocks ’20: Los Angeles – Available August 11th

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2 – Available August 1st

Lovecraft Country – August 16th

Steven Universe Future, Season Six – Available August 28th

Full list of releases: What’s Coming to HBO Max in August 2020

What’s Coming to Hulu

Movies

3:10 to Yuma – Available August 1st

A Perfect Murder – Available August 1st

Australia – Available August 1st

Casino Royale – Available August 31st

Cats & Dogs – Available August 1st

Child’s Play – Available August 1st

City Slickers – Available August 1st

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold – Available August 1st

Death At A Funeral – Available August 1st

Dora and the Lost City of Gold – Available August 3rd

Four Weddings and a Funeral – Available August 1st

Hellraiser – Available August 1st

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole – Available August 1st

Margin Call – Available August 1st

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World – Available August 1st

Monster’s Ball – Available August 11th

My Best Friend’s Wedding – Available August 1st

My Bloody Valentine – Available August 1st

The Peanut Butter Falcon – Available August 6th

Quantum of Solace – Available August 31st

Rain Man – Available August 1st

The Saint – Available August 1st

Sleeping with the Enemy – Available August 1st

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan – Available August 1st

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock – Available August 1st

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier – Available August 1st

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country – Available August 1st

Star Trek: Insurrection – Available August 1st

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – Available August 1st

Stuck On You – Available August 1st

Top Gun – Available August 1st

Ultraviolet – Available August 1st

Up in the Air – Available August 1st

TV Shows

Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41 (Food Network) – Available August 15th

Full list of releases: What’s Coming to Hulu in August 2020

Don’t have Hulu? You can sign up now for a free 30-day trial!

What’s Coming to Netflix

Movies

A Knight’s Tale – Available August 1st

The Addams Family (1991) – Available August 1st

All Together Now – Available August 28th

An Education – Available August 1st

Being John Malkovich – Available August 1st

Casino Royale – Available August 31st

Death at a Funeral – Available August 1st

Dennis the Menace – Available August 1st

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – Available August 1st

Hardcore Henry – Available August 1st

Johnny English – Available August 16th

Jurassic Park – Available August 1st

Jurassic Park III – Available August 1st

Les Misérables – Available August 16th

The Lost World: Jurassic Park – Available August 1st

Mad Max (1979) – Available August 1st

Million Dollar Beach House – Available August 26th

Mr. Deeds – Available August 1st

The NeverEnding Story – Available August 1st

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter – Available August 1st

Nights in Rodanthe – Available August 1st

Nightcrawler – Available August 10th

Ocean’s Thirteen – Available August 1st

Ocean’s Twelve – Available August 1st

Project Power – Available August 14th

Quantum of Solace – Available August 31st

Rising Phoenix – Available August 26th

Safety Not Guaranteed – Available August 13th

Seabiscuit – Available August 1st

The Sleepover – Available August 21st

TV Shows

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 – Available August 28th

Lucifer: Season 5 – Available August 21st

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 – Available August 7th

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids – Available August 11th

Full list of releases: What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2020

What’s Coming to Shudder

Movies

Amityville 1992: It’s About Time – Available August 3rd

Jawbreaker – Available August 17th

Random Acts of Violence – Available August 20th

Ring – Available August 10th

Ring 2 – Available August 10th

Ring 0 – Available August 10th

The Shed – Available August 27th

Urban Legends: Final Cut – Available August 1st

TV Shows

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: Summer Sleepover Special – Available August 14th

Full list of releases: What’s Coming to Shudder in August 2020