AMC to Offer 15-Cent Tickets on First Day of Reopening

The throwback pricing will be offered for one day only on August 20th

by
on August 13, 2020, 9:51am
AMC Theaters

In a bid to lure moviegoers back into theaters, AMC will be selling tickets priced at just 15 cents.

The throwback pricing will be offered for one day only on August 20th, when more than 100 of its theater chain’s locations are expected to be reopen.

For the first week of its reopening, AMC will screen classic films including Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, Grease, and Black Panther. The first new title slated to hit theaters — Disney’s New Mutants — is set for August 28th.

By the time Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is released on September 3rd, AMC expects that two-thirds of its locations will be operational. However, several major markets, including New York and Los Angeles, are likely to keep theaters closed for the foreseeable future.

AMC’s theaters have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company originally sought to reopen in July, but pushed those plans back to August after new cases of the virus spiked in parts of the country. As part of its reopening, AMC has announced sanitary and social distancing measures, including limited capacity, contactless ticketing, and mandatory masks.

