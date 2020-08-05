Aminé Rules the (Tennis) Court in “Compensating” Video with Young Thug: Watch

Aminé, "Compensating" music video

In just a few days, Portland, Oregon rapper Aminé will release Limbo, one of the most-anticipated hip-hop albums of the summer. Now he’s back with another bop, linking up with Young Thug and releasing a music video for the slapping single “Compensating”.

Aminé first burst onto the scene with his 2017 debut album Good for You, spurred on by the funkiness of “Caroline”. He spent the subsequent years trying to carve out space between creative expression and commercialism. Sometimes he recalled the punchlines-and-parties ethos of Big Sean, but occasionally he touched the madcap exuberance of an Andre 3000. Limbo is his sophomore album, and the follow-up to the 2018 EP/mixtape/what-have-you ONEPOINTFIVE.



From what we’ve heard so far, Aminé is using Limbo to explore his whole range. “Shimmy” was a windows-down banger that reveled in hip-hop history, while second single “Riri” showed off his romantic side. “Compensating” finds Aminé in an apologetic mood, trying to remove the foot from his mouth while keeping his tongue-in-cheek. He says that if you, “Text, I reply, baby, ’til my phone die,” but adds, “You know he lied if a n—- said he don’t lie.” Young Thug arrives with velocity, swerving onto the beat like he’s drift-braking a Lamborghini. The way he quacks out “Daffy Duck” recalls his most memorable, off-the-wall lyrics, like his star-making promise to “ride in that pussy like a stroller.”

The video was directed by Adam Daniel and Jack Begert. It shows Aminé as a modern king, ruling over a very posh kind of court — a tennis court, in fact. Aminé matches up against himself, showcasing impossible tennis tricks and his own goofy sense of humor. Check out “Compensating” below.

Limbo arrives this Friday, August 7th. It features guest appearances by Vince Staples, Slowthai, JID, Injury Reserve, Summer Walker, and Charlie Wilson, and pre-orders are ongoing. He’ll also be appearing on Disclosure’s new album ENERGY on the song “My High”.

Also revisit the videos for “Shimmy” and “Riri”: