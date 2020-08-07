Menu
Anderson .Paak Drops “Lockdown” Remix Featuring J.I.D, Noname, and Jay Rock: Stream

.Paak dropped the original version of the song on Juneteenth

by
on August 07, 2020, 12:55am
Anderson Paak, photo by Lior Phillips
Anderson .Paak, photo by Lior Phillips

For Juneteenth, Anderson .Paak dropped a new protest song called “Lockdown”, which addressed topics of racism and police brutality. Now, .Paak has unveiled a star-studded remix of the track featuring J.I.D, Noname, and Jay Rock. Take a listen below.

Jay Rock also popped up in the song’s music video, alongside Dr. Dre, Top Dawg, Sir, and Syd of The Internet. The cutting visual also included imagery of Black individuals who’ve died while in police custody, including Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, Philando Castile, and Breonna Taylor.

Listen to the remix and revisit the song’s video below.

J.I.D also features on Animé’s new album, Limbo, which dropped today. Though Noname has largely retreated from music in favor of political advocacy, she recently dropped the Madlib-produced “Song 33”. Jay Rock most recently popped up on Lil Wayne’s Funeral, and is set to make an appearance on Juicy J’s forthcomng The Hustle Continues.

