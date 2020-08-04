Menu
Angel Deradoorian, Nick Zinner, Greg Fox Form Black Sabbath Covers Band

Listen to their cover of "Sweet Leaf" from an upcoming 7-inch

by
on August 04, 2020, 9:58am
BSCBR
BSCBR, photo by Nicholas McManus

Angel Deradoorian, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner, Interpol’s Brad Truax, drummer extraordinaire Greg Fox, and Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice) have teamed up to form a new Black Sabbath tribute band called BSCBR (short for Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal). The collective will release their debut collaboration, a two-song 7-inch titled Master of Rehearsal, on September 4th through Famous Class Records.

Per a press release, BSCBR is a group of self-described “Black Sabbath lovers” hailing from New York City. The origins of the project date back to a residency in Berlin, when Deradoorian, Zinner, and Fox first met up and began playing Sabbath material together. After returning to New York, the trio recruited Truax and Barr, played a few live shows, and eventually made their way into a studio where they recorded covers of “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots”.

Below, you can stream BSCBR’s cover of “Sweet Leaf”, which serves as the A-side to Master of Rehearsal. Digital proceeds from the song benefit Black Lives Matter, a cause Black Sabbath themselves also champion. A physical version of the 7-inch is also up for pre-order.

