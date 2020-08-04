BSCBR, photo by Nicholas McManus

Angel Deradoorian, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner, Interpol’s Brad Truax, drummer extraordinaire Greg Fox, and Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice) have teamed up to form a new Black Sabbath tribute band called BSCBR (short for Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal). The collective will release their debut collaboration, a two-song 7-inch titled Master of Rehearsal, on September 4th through Famous Class Records.

Per a press release, BSCBR is a group of self-described “Black Sabbath lovers” hailing from New York City. The origins of the project date back to a residency in Berlin, when Deradoorian, Zinner, and Fox first met up and began playing Sabbath material together. After returning to New York, the trio recruited Truax and Barr, played a few live shows, and eventually made their way into a studio where they recorded covers of “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots”.



Below, you can stream BSCBR’s cover of “Sweet Leaf”, which serves as the A-side to Master of Rehearsal. Digital proceeds from the song benefit Black Lives Matter, a cause Black Sabbath themselves also champion. A physical version of the 7-inch is also up for pre-order.