Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner Raffling Off Guitar to Benefit Grassroots UK Venues

Arctic Monkeys have launched a fundraiser to raise money for grassroots venues in the UK which have been impacted by the pandemic.

As part of the fundraiser, frontman Alex Turner is raffling off the black Fender Stratocaster guitar which he used during his early days in the band. One raffle ticket costs £5 and also includes an invite to a special digital screening of Arctic Monkeys’ performance at Reading Festival in 2006.



In particular, proceeds from the raffle will benefit The Leadmill, Arctic Monkeys’ hometown venue in Sheffield, UK. “Since closing their doors back in March, The Leadmill has had to work to reschedule or cancel over 120 events. With no clear opening date on the horizon, the future of this legendary Sheffield venue and the dedicated staff who run it, is now uncertain,” the band writes on its Crowdfunder page.

Below, you can watch Arctic Monkeys perform “Fake Tales of San Francisco” during an early gig at The Leadmill.

