Behemoth Announce Immersive In Absentia Dei Livestream Concert

Behemoth's Nergal, photo by Raymond Ahner

Behemoth have announced a new immersive livestream event, “In Absentia Dei”. The black metal auteurs will broadcast the concert live from an undisclosed Polish church on September 5th, with special guests Imperial Triumphant performing from New York City.

The show will stream in 4K high-definition with eight different camera angles to choose from — as well as a “Director’s Cut” option, ostensibly edited from the various camera angles. As per the press release, “parts of the performance may offend,” so the event is recommended for viewers 18 and up.



“We bring a new offering for our faithful Legions!” Behemoth frontman Nergal declared in the press release. “You’ve seen Behemoth in many places across the globe, but never before in the Holy Church. This is a truly innovative event of which the likes have not been seen before. There will be ritual, there will be sacrilege, and all from the comfort of your home. A worldwide streamed event for A New Aeon indeed! In Absentia Dei.”

Behemoth in a church, what kind of “ritual” could Nergal be referring to? After all, they did title an album The Satanist.

The Polish metal act join an increasingly lengthy list of bands who’ve streamed innovative concerts during the pandemic. Code Orange and Fleshgod Apocalypse previously hosted similarly conceptual livestreams. As metal bands move forward during times of social distancing, Behemoth’s model for “In Absentia Dei” is becoming more prevalent in the absence of safe live shows.

An hour-long YouTube pre-show will prelude the event, kicking off bright and early at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on September 5th. The official two-hour program begins an hour later. Early bird tickets are available for $14 via Behemoth’s website, where the event will stream for 72 hours after its initial broadcast. Watch the trailer for the event below.