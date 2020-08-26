Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Bette Midler Goes After Melania Trump: “Get That Illegal Alien Off the Stage”

Midler's xenophobic comments were made in response to Melania's Republican National Convention speech

by
on August 26, 2020, 12:32pm
0 comments
bette-midler-vs-melania-trump-racist-comments-controversy
Bette Midler vs. Melania Trump

As to be expected, the Republican National Convention this week has been nothing but a dumpster fire filled with blatant lies and outlandish behavior possibly fueled by cocaine. There’s been plenty to pick apart and dismiss, but Bette Midler might have gone too far with her criticism.

Last night, the actress and performer took to Twitter to skewer Melania Trump’s RNC keynote address. Rather than focus on the substance of her speech, though, Midler simply spouted racist and xenophobic comments.

“#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages,” Midler wrote. “Get that illegal alien off the stage!” The 74-year-old actress/singer later tweeted, “Oh, God. She still can’t speak English.”

Midler’s issue with the First Lady appears to be related to chain migration, a form of immigration based on family connections (i.e. when a US citizen petitions for a non-citizen relative to join them in America). Donald Trump has long wanted to end chain migration, despite the fact that his own wife and her Slovenian family  have directly benefitted from it.

In 2018, Melania’s parents were granted US citizenship through chain migration. In a tweet at the time, Midler remarked, “What timing! Can you believe #Trump has the gall to criticize others for doing what the #MelaniaTrump family did today???”

It’s one thing to oppose Trump’s inhumane anti-immigration policies and hypocritical ways, but to attack him and the First Lady using his same xenophobic language? Two wrongs don’t make a right. You can do better than that, Bette.

Most of the internet seemed to think so, too, as the backlash against Midler was immediate. Political commentators left and right roasted Midler for her remarks, including Piers Morgan. When someone like Morgan — who has infamously had many very bad takes — comes after you, you know you really must have fucked up.

Don't Overlook this T-Shirt and Free Mask Deal
Don't Overlook this T-Shirt and Free Mask Deal
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Recreate the 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Solo
Recreate the 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Solo
An Oral History of Scott Pilgrim vs The World
An Oral History of Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Previous Story
John Lennon’s Solo Songs Remixed from Scratch for Deluxe Box Set Gimme Some Truth
Next Story
John Lennon’s Killer Mark David Chapman Denied Parole for 11th Time