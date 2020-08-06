Bill & Ted Face the Music (United Artists Releasing)

Station! Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music will now arrive on VOD and in select theaters on August 28th — a whole week earlier than previously announced. To celebrate, Orion Pictures has dropped a righteous new featurette celebrating the triumphant duo.

Once again, the film follows William “Bill” S. Preston, Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves) as they attempt to finally write their world-saving tune. Naturally, the two Wyld Stallyns set out on another time-traveling adventure, this time involving their daughters: Samara Weaving as Thea Preston and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie Logan.



In addition to the aforementioned, the Steven Soderbergh-produced and approved film also stars Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, the late George Carlin in repurposed footage, and, yes, William Sadler as Death from the rather incredible 1991 sequel Bogus Journey.

Bill & Ted 3 had originally been scheduled to hit theaters on August 21st, but was previously delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. It serves as the third film in the franchise, following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

Watch the new featurette below.