Bill & Ted Face the Music Soundtrack Released with New Mastodon and Lamb of God Songs: Stream

Mastodon (photo by Carlo Cavaluzzi), Bill & Ted (Orion Pictures), Lamb of God (Amy Harris)

Not only has the highly anticipated movie Bill & Ted Face the Music arrived in theaters and on VOD, but its jam-packed soundtrack is out, as well. Among the highlights are brand-new songs from metal heavyweights Mastodon and Lamb of God, along with new cuts from Weezer, Cold War Kids, FIDLAR, Big Black Delta, and more.

Mastodon’s song “Rufus Lives” is a particular highlight, with the title an ode to the late George Carlin’s character from the first two Bill & Ted movies. It’s a fast-paced track powered by some hard-hitting drumming by Brann Dailor.



After releasing a stellar new album earlier in the year, Lamb of God add another new song to their 2020 canon with “The Death of Us”, a relentlessly heavy track highlighted by singer Randy Blythe’s front-and-center vocals.

Weezer contribute “Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)”, which was released earlier this month as the first single from the soundtrack, while Cold War Kids deliver “Story of Our Lives”. Elsewhere, Big Black Delta’s “Lost in Time” and FIDLAR’s “Breaker” are among the other new tracks on the album.

Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) are also represented on the soundtrack, as their fictional band Wyld Stallyns contribute a couple of tracks, including “Face the Music” featuring Animals As Leaders guitar virtuoso Tosin Abasi.

Stream Mastodon’s “Rufus Lives”, Lamb of God’s “The Death of Us”, and the rest of the Bill & Ted Face The Music Original Motion Picture Soundtrack below, and pick up the album here.

Bill & Ted Face the Music Artwork:

Bill & Ted Face the Music Tracklist:

01. Big Black Delta – “Lost in Time”

02. Alec Wigdahl – “Big Red Balloon”

03. Weezer – “Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)”

04. Cold War Kids – “Story of Our Lives”

05. Mastodon – “Rufus Lives”

06. Big Black Delta – “Circuits Of Time”

07. POORSTACY – “Darkest Night”

08. Lamb of God – “The Death of Us”

09. FIDLAR – “Breaker”

10. Culture Wars – “Leave Me Alone”

11. Blame My Youth – “Right Where You Belong”

12. Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) – “Face the Music”

13. Wyld Stallyns – “That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1”