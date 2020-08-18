Bill and Ted Meet Rufus’ Daughter in First Face the Music Clip: Watch

Bill & Ted Face the Music (Orion)

We’re under two weeks away from the much anticipated release of Bill & Ted Face the Music, which means it’s time for a most excellent promotional push from Orion Pictures. After moving up the VOD release date to August 28th and sharing a casting featurette, the studio has now delivered the very first clip from the threequel.

Entitled simple “The Future,” the brief scene finds William “Bill” S. Preston, Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves) meeting a new face from, well, the future. Kristen Schaal steps out of the egg-shaped time machine to introduce herself as Kelly, the daughter of Bill and Ted’s old friend Rufus. The character’s name is a most triumphant nod to the late, great Rufus actor George Carlin, whose actual daughter is also named Kelly.



But the clip reveals more than just new characters ( Samara Weaving’s Thea Preston and Brigette Lundy-Paine’s Billie Logan are there, too), but new dynamics. It seems Ted has become beaten down by the lack of a world-saving Wyld Stallyns song, as he tells Kelly meeting them “must be very disappointing.” On the other hand, Bill remains eternally optimistic, reassuring his pal that, “They totally love us in the future, dude.”

Check out the preview below (via IGN), and get ready to party on when Bill & Ted Face the Music arrives on August 28th. The official soundtrack is out the same day and features Weezer’s new “Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)” as well as tracks from Mastodon, FIDLAR, Cold War Kids, Lamb of God, Big Black Delta, and Culture Wars.