Billie Eilish Performs “my future” at Democratic National Convention: Watch

“You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about,” Eilish said to open her PSA. “We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who’s building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.”

“Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out,” Eilish added. “We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register, please vote.”