Billie Eilish Performs “my future” at Democratic National Convention: Watch

Marking the live debut of her latest single

on August 19, 2020, 9:53pm
This year marks the first time Billie Eilish will be allowed to vote in a presidential election, and she’s made it pretty clear who she’ll be supporting. In fact, the 18-year-old alt-pop singer publicly stumped for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris with an appearance during the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

Appearing remotely alongside her brother Finneas, Eilish delivered the live debut of her new single, “my future”. Watch the replay below.

Eilish also filmed a video PSA encouraging her fans to support Biden in the upcoming election, and launched a website with information on how they can register to vote.

“You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about,” Eilish said to open her PSA. “We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who’s building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.”

“Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out,” Eilish added. “We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register, please vote.”

 

