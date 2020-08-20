Billie Eilish Performs “my future” at Democratic National Convention: Watch

This year marks the first time Billie Eilish will be allowed to vote in a presidential election, and she’s made it pretty clear who she’ll be supporting. In fact, the 18-year-old alt-pop singer publicly stumped for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris with an appearance during the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.
Appearing remotely alongside her brother Finneas, Eilish delivered the live debut of her new single, “my future”. Watch the replay below.
Eilish also filmed a video PSA encouraging her fans to support Biden in the upcoming election, and launched a website with information on how they can register to vote.
A message from Billie.
Register to vote: https://t.co/5zf6pwhmzo pic.twitter.com/zW5YvlgBSd
— billie eilish (@billieeilish) August 20, 2020