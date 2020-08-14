Billie Eilish, The Chicks, and More to Play Democratic National Convention

Joe Biden, Billie Eilish, and Kamala Harris

Billie Eilish, The Chicks, Maggie Rogers, Stephen Stills, and John Legend are among the artists set to perform at next week’s Democratic National Convention.

The mostly virtual event takes place August 17th-20th, airing nightly between 9:00 and 11:00 p.m. ET. Other confirmed musical acts include Leon Bridges, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, and Prince Royce.



“In just three days, we will kick off a Democratic National Convention that will look and feel very different than past conventions. It will truly be a convention across America, and these incredible artists will help us tell the story of where we are as a country today under Donald Trump’s failed leadership, and the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as president,” said Stephanie Cutter, 2020 Democratic National Convention Program Executive, in a statement (via Variety). “These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November.”

These musical performances will be intermixed with speeches from prominent Democratic politicians, including the party’s 2020 presidential ticket, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Other scheduled speakers include Barack and Michelle Obama, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Senator Cory Booker.

Meanwhile, over at the Republican National Convention, you can probably expect to see Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, and Trapt.