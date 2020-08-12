Biopic on Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s Relationship in Development

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, via YouTube

A biopic chronicling the tumultuous yet enduring relationship of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne is in development. Ozzy, Sharon, and son Jack all confirmed the news in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

As opposed to being a movie about Ozzy’s full music career, it will skip past his first tenure with Black Sabbath and pick up when he was fired from the band and began dating Sharon, who would eventually become his wife and manager. “We have a writer,” said Jack. “We said to go from 1979 to 1996. I can’t say too much, but the film is in active development.”



Ozzy added, “From what I understand, it’s about Sharon and I and our relationship. It’s how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She’s my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her.”

Sharon explained that she doesn’t want the story sugarcoated, and prefers to leave in all the gritty details. As a comparison, she called the Oscar-winning Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody a “Hallmark rock movie.”

“[Bohemian Rhapsody] turned a whole generation onto Queen’s music that had never heard before,” said Sharon. “So with that, it was phenomenal. But I don’t think it was a great movie. They changed the timing [of the story] and everything in it. That’s why it was, like, made ‘nice’ and that’s what made it a Hallmark movie.”

She continued, “Our film will be a lot more real. We don’t want it to be squeaky, shiny clean and all of that. We’re not making it for kids. It’s an adult movie for adults.”

Asked about who should play him in the movie, Ozzy responded, “Sharon wants to get an unknown actor.”

As it is, the recent music video for Ozzy’s single “Under the Graveyard” offered a sneak peek of sorts on what a biopic on the couple’s relationship would look like. The clip, directed by Jonas Åkerlund, focused on Ozzy’s struggles with addiction and his relationship with Sharon in the early ’80s, with Val Kilmer’s son Jack Kilmer playing Ozzy and The End of the F**king World star Jessica Barden playing Sharon.

