Black Sabbath’s Paranoid Gets Super Deluxe Vinyl Box Set Treatment for 50th Anniversary

Black Sabbath Super Deluxe Paranoid Vinyl Box Set, via Rhino

Black Sabbath’s iconic second album, Paranoid, is getting a “Super Deluxe” vinyl treatment for its 50th anniversary. Rhino Records is releasing a 5-LP collection containing the original album plus recordings of two 1970 concerts, and much more.

The box set, which arrives October 9th, is actually fairly similar to a super deluxe CD box set that was released in 2016, containing many of the same recordings. However, the upcoming release marks the first time the collection is available on vinyl.



In addition to the standard LP, which is considered one of the greatest metal albums of all time, the “Super Deluxe” vinyl box set boasts a rare 1974 Quadradisc mix of the album; a 1970 concert in Montreux, Switzerland; a 1970 concert in Brussels, Belgium; a hardbound book featuring liner notes, photos, and interviews with all four original band members; a poster; and a replica of the tour book sold during the “Paranoid” tour.

Paranoid was released in September 1970, just seven months after Black Sabbath had unveiled their self-titled debut. The sophomore album contains such classics as “War Pigs”, “Iron Man”, “Fairies Wear Boots”, and the title track.

The “Super Deluxe” vinyl box set of Paranoid is available for pre-order for $109.98 via Rhino Records. See the artwork and extensive tracklist below, followed by our own exclusive video featuring members of Rage Against the Machine, Iron Maiden, Disturbed, and more honoring 50 years of Black Sabbath’s music.

Paranoid Super Deluxe 5-LP Vinyl Box Set Artwork:

Paranoid Super Deluxe 5-LP Vinyl Box Set Tracklist:

LP 1: Original Album

Side A

“War Pigs / Luke’s Wall”

“Paranoid”

“Planet Caravan”

“Iron Man”

Side B

“Electric Funeral”

“Hand Of Doom”

“Rat Salad”

“Jack The Stripper / Fairies Wear Boots”

LP 2: Quadradisc Mix in Stereo (WS4 1887) 1974

Side C

“War Pigs / Luke’s Wall”

“Paranoid”

“Planet Caravan”

“Iron Man”

Side D

“Electric Funeral”

“Hand Of Doom”

“Rat Salad”

“Jack The Stripper / Fairies Wear Boots”

LP 3: Live in Montreux 1970 (Part One)

Side E

“Intro”

“Paranoid”

“N.I.B.”

“Behind The Wall Of Sleep”

Side F

“Iron Man”

“War Pigs”

LP 4: Live in Montreux 1970 (Part Two)/Live in Brussels 1970 (Part One)

Side G

“Fairies Wear Boots”

“Hand Of Doom”

Side H

“Paranoid”

“Hand Of Doom”

“Rat Salad”

“Iron Man”

LP 5: Live in Brussels 1970 (Part Two)

Side J

“Black Sabbath”

“N.I.B.”

Side K

“Behind The Wall Of Sleep”

“War Pigs”

“Fairies Wear Boots”