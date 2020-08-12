Menu
BLACKPINK Announce New Single Featuring Selena Gomez

The as-yet-untitled collaboration drops August 28th

by
on August 11, 2020, 10:51pm
blackpink-selena-gomez-new-single-announcement
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez

Last month, BLACKPINK formally announced their debut studio album, due out later this fall. The K-pop megastars have now revealed they have a new single coming out August 28th, and it features a very special guest: Selena Gomez.

Gomez confirmed the exciting news on Tuesday evening, uploading a colorful poster for the track over on Twitter. The image features both acts’ names plastered over black dripping paint.

The forthcoming as-yet-untitled song marks the first collaboration between the South Korean group and pop singer Gomez. It marks the second preview of Blackpink: The Album following “How You Like That”, a bonafide banger that brought in more than 80 million views in just the first 24 hours.

Blackpink’s The Album is slated for arrival on October 2nd via YG Entertainment/Interscope. The highly anticipated record comes a little over a year after BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love EP, a stellar effort that included one of our favorite songs of 2019. In the time since then, the four-piece of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa teamed up with Lady Gaga on Chromatica treat “Sour Candy”.

As for Gomez, the pop star put out a deluxe edition of Rare this past April.

blackpink selena gomez collaboration single artwork BLACKPINK Announce New Single Featuring Selena Gomez

