Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Play Thuggish, Ruggish, COVIDish Set at Sturgis Buffalo Chip: Watch

Fan footage captures a tightly-packed crowd as Bone Thugs perform "1st of tha Month"

by
on August 17, 2020, 12:02pm
0 comments
bone thugs n harmony sturgis blue chip set performance video
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at Sturgis Blue Chip

On Saturday, August 15th, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony played the final set of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip concert series in Sturgis, SD. Fan video footage captured the tightly-packed event, showcasing a thuggish, ruggish, and extremely COVIDish performance.

The concert was something of a tale of firsts: Bone Thugs delivered “1st of tha Month”, while the United States is currently first in the world in COVID-19 deaths and cases. They also performed Flesh-N-Bone’s solo track “Do You” and his remix of Montell Jordan’s “Falling”.

While the worst pandemic outbreak on the planet was no deterrent to thousands of motorcycle rally attendees, it did put a damper on the 2020 festival lineup. It read something like a Who’s-Who of “Who needs a check right now?” That includes Smash Mouth, a one-hit wonder best known for their contributions to the Shrek franchise, who drew a crowd of thousands.

Other “big” names included Buckcherry, one of the most popular alternative rock acts of 2005-2008, and Quiet Riot, now on their 3rd or 4th lead singer. Even among the kinds of has-been bands that wash up at small-time casinos and riverboat cruises, the nu-metal Trumpists of Trapt didn’t muster much of an audience. Perhaps they were up against one of the week’s bigger draws, like the Lingerie Fighting Championships.

Editors' Picks

In comparison, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony did “better” — that is, the crowd was denser and more engaged, which in the middle of a pandemic is really “worse.” Footage shows many fans screaming and spraying their aerosolized germs into the air. Yes, love of music conquers all, even common sense. Check out clips of the Bone Thugs’ Sturgis set below to see just how much social distancing there wasn’t.

This isn’t the only recent decision by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony that’ll leave you wondering, what the cluck? In February, to promote chicken tenders, the group changed their name and went “Boneless.” Later in the spring, they competed with Three 6 Mafia in an Instagram Live DJ battle.

Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity

Previous Story
Doja Cat Trolls Nas on TikTok in Response to His “Ultra Black” Diss: Watch
Next Story
Cursive’s Tim Kasher Gets Cheers Star John Ratzenberger to Create a PSA for USPS: Watch
No comments