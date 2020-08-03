Bradley Cooper In Talks to Star in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Next Movie

Paul Thomas Anderson, and Bradley Cooper in Silver Linings Playbook (TWC)

Last year, Paul Thomas Anderson revealed that his next movie would be an untitled coming-of-age tale set in the 1970s. The plot follows a high-schooler who is also a professional actor, and so it’s somewhat surprising that the first name to reach the public is 45-year-old Bradley Cooper. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-nominee behind A Star is Born is in talks to join the cast.

The movie is expected to encompass multiple storylines, and like PTA-favorites Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and Punch-Drunk Love, the action takes place in the San Fernando Valley. Other details are secret for now, although THR notes that production could optimistically begin as soon as this fall.



This will be Anderson’s first film since the 2017 period-piece Phantom Thread, which saw Daniel Day-Lewis’ last role, a breakthrough performance by Vicky Krieps, and a tremendous film score by Jonny Greenwood that earned him his first Oscar nomination. Since then he’s been busy with music videos, providing the visual accompaniment to Thom Yorke’s ANIMA, as well as videos for HAIM singles “Now I’m in It”, “Summer Girl”, “Hallelujah”, and “The Steps”.

As for the multi-talented Bradley Cooper, he’ll be writing, directing, and starring in Netflix’s Leonard Bernstein film. Before that, he’ll be acting in Nightmare Alley from Guillermo del Toro. While it’s currently delayed over coronavirus concerns, it’s still one of our 50 Most Anticipated Movies of 2020.

