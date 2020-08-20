Britney Spears’ Conservatorship to Remain in Place Until At Least Early 2021

Britney Spears

Despite recent efforts by Britney Spears to break free from her father’s conservatorship, Jamie Spears will retain control over his daughter’s personal and business affairs until at least February 2021, according to Reuters.

Jamie Spears was appointed his daughter’s conservator in 2008 following her hospitalization for psychiatric treatment. Since then, he’s overseen nearly every major aspect of his daughter’s life — from personal matters like her relationships and health to financial affairs related to her career.



In late 2019, James temporarily relinquished his role as conservator in order to tend to his own health issues, Now, though, he’s seeking to regain control of his daughter’s life.

Earlier this week, Britney petitioned a court to end Jamie’s conservatorship in accordance with “her stated wishes” and as a reflection of “major change in her current lifestyle.” She’s also accused her father of committing her to a mental health facility against her will and altering her medications.

Though there had been some hope among Britney’s fans that she would gain her freedom during a court hearing scheduled for this week, that proved not to be the case. TMZ reports that this week’s hearing was simply a status update and additional documents need to be filed by Britney’s legal team before the judge will consider granting her request. As a result, the conservatorship will remain in place for another six months.