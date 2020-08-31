Less than 24 hours after taking the MTV VMAs stage for the very first time, BTS have officially entered the K-pop music history books.
Their explosive new “Dynamite” single has just topped the Billboard Hot 100 rankings, making BTS the first all-South Korean group to ever accomplish such a feat. The joyful and jubilant English-language track is also BTS’s first song to snag the Hot 100’s No. 1 spot.
If that’s not enough excitement for the BTS ARMY, the beloved outfit has also shared “Ioniq: I’m On It”, a new jingle for Hyundai to help promote its new line of Ioniq electric and hybrid cars. Much like those vehicles, BTS’s tune is fun and sleek.
.@BTS_twt's "Dynamite" officially debuts at No. 1 on this week's #Hot100.
They become the first all-South Korean group to hit No. 1 in the history of the chart.
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 31, 2020
.@BTS_twt's history on the #Hot100:
#1, Dynamite
#4, On
#8, Boy With Luv
#10, Fake Love
#11, Idol
#28, Mic Drop
#57, Black Swan
#67, DNA
#76, Make It Right
#84, My Time
#87, Filter
#89, Waste It On Me
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 31, 2020
In an interview with Billboard, group members V and Jamin said their favorite “Ioniq” lyrics were “What I want is simple/ Riding together rather than far/ Show you the way. Suga disagreed, noting his choice line was “Don’t drive me hard But drive me forward (cheer up).”
Check out “Ioniq” below, and stay tuned for a corresponding music video that drops Wednesday, September 2nd. Also peep some interview footage about their collaboration with Hyundai.
Both “Dynamite” and “Ioniq” follow the seven-piece outfit’s Japanese album Map of the Soul : 7 ~ The Journey ~, a companion effort to the stellar Map of the Soul: 7. Fans will have lots more BTS to enjoy in the coming months, including a new concert film titled Break the Silence on September 24th. The K-pop superstars are also expected to drop another new album sometime before the end of 2020.