BTS Make K-Pop History with No. 1 Single “Dynamite”

The K-pop kings have also shared a new Hyundai jingle called "Ioniq: I'm On It"

by
on August 31, 2020, 2:44pm
BTS with Ioniq car, photo via Hyundai

Less than 24 hours after taking the MTV VMAs stage for the very first time, BTS have officially entered the K-pop music history books.

Their explosive new “Dynamite” single has just topped the Billboard Hot 100 rankings, making BTS the first all-South Korean group to ever accomplish such a feat. The joyful and jubilant English-language track is also BTS’s first song to snag the Hot 100’s No. 1 spot.

If that’s not enough excitement for the BTS ARMY, the beloved outfit has also shared “Ioniq: I’m On It”, a new jingle for Hyundai to help promote its new line of Ioniq electric and hybrid cars. Much like those vehicles, BTS’s tune is fun and sleek.

In an interview with Billboard, group members V and Jamin said their favorite “Ioniq” lyrics were “What I want is simple/ Riding together rather than far/ Show you the way. Suga disagreed, noting his choice line was “Don’t drive me hard But drive me forward (cheer up).”

Check out “Ioniq” below, and stay tuned for a corresponding music video that drops Wednesday, September 2nd. Also peep some interview footage about their collaboration with Hyundai.

Both “Dynamite” and “Ioniq” follow the seven-piece outfit’s Japanese album Map of the Soul : 7 ~ The Journey ~, a companion effort to the stellar Map of the Soul: 7Fans will have lots more BTS to enjoy in the coming months, including a new concert film titled Break the Silence on September 24th. The K-pop superstars are also expected to drop another new album sometime before the end of 2020.

