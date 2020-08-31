BTS with Ioniq car, photo via Hyundai

Less than 24 hours after taking the MTV VMAs stage for the very first time, BTS have officially entered the K-pop music history books.

Their explosive new “Dynamite” single has just topped the Billboard Hot 100 rankings, making BTS the first all-South Korean group to ever accomplish such a feat. The joyful and jubilant English-language track is also BTS’s first song to snag the Hot 100’s No. 1 spot.



If that’s not enough excitement for the BTS ARMY, the beloved outfit has also shared “Ioniq: I’m On It”, a new jingle for Hyundai to help promote its new line of Ioniq electric and hybrid cars. Much like those vehicles, BTS’s tune is fun and sleek.

.@BTS_twt's "Dynamite" officially debuts at No. 1 on this week's #Hot100. They become the first all-South Korean group to hit No. 1 in the history of the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 31, 2020

.@BTS_twt's history on the #Hot100: #1, Dynamite

#4, On

#8, Boy With Luv

#10, Fake Love

#11, Idol

#28, Mic Drop

#57, Black Swan

#67, DNA

#76, Make It Right

#84, My Time

#87, Filter

#89, Waste It On Me — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 31, 2020

In an interview with Billboard, group members V and Jamin said their favorite “Ioniq” lyrics were “What I want is simple/ Riding together rather than far/ Show you the way. Suga disagreed, noting his choice line was “Don’t drive me hard But drive me forward (cheer up).”

Check out “Ioniq” below, and stay tuned for a corresponding music video that drops Wednesday, September 2nd. Also peep some interview footage about their collaboration with Hyundai.

Both “Dynamite” and “Ioniq” follow the seven-piece outfit’s Japanese album Map of the Soul : 7 ~ The Journey ~, a companion effort to the stellar Map of the Soul: 7. Fans will have lots more BTS to enjoy in the coming months, including a new concert film titled Break the Silence on September 24th. The K-pop superstars are also expected to drop another new album sometime before the end of 2020.