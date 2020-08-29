Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman: “Your Legacy Will Live On Forever”

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther

In the light of Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing from colon cancer, tributes have begun to pour in.

“Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace,” wrote Marvel Studios in a statement posted to Twitter. Several of Black Panther’s fellow Avengers also offered their own individual tributes to Boseman.



“What a man, and what an immense talent,” wrote Mark Ruffalo. “Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.”

“This is such devastating news. We’re praying for his family,” added Chris Pratt. “The world has lost an immeasurable talent and a great person.”

“Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist,” wrote Chris Evans. “He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship.

See more tributes to Boseman from Marvel co-stars Brie Larson, Don Cheadle, Dave Bautista, and Sterling K. Brown, as well as from Jordan Peele, Issa Rae, and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris below.

We’ll continue to update this post as more tributes come in. You can read our full obituary for Boseman here.

A statement from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who says that Chadwick Boseman's passing is "absolutely devastating." "He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages." pic.twitter.com/hKhHHW8WXl — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever https://t.co/j5JWSeiqd5 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god … ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever … https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of #chadwickboseman — an extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met. He brought enormous strength, dignity and depth to his groundbreaking role of Black Panther; shattering myths and stereotypes, — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) August 29, 2020

Thank you for being a real one fam… Truly hate we didn’t find that project for us to do together RIP Chadwick!!!! Will miss those hilarious real convos we would have anytime we saw each other!!! Praying for the fam!!!! — Lil Rel Howery (@LilRel4) August 29, 2020

In power Eternally in power — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 29, 2020

Chadwick was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, per reports. During that time, he gave us Civil War, Marshall, Black Panther, Infinity War, Endgame, 21 Bridges and Da 5 Bloods. Lord only knows what he was going through on a daily basis. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 29, 2020

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

Chadwick…..no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity……..It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you….Rest well prince…May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020

Such a sad loss. Craziest thing when you figure you’ll see someone again, and then suddenly, you know you won’t. Every day alive merits gratitude. pic.twitter.com/PIObqJ6kUn — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) August 29, 2020

A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power. https://t.co/50nfbvZpAq — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 29, 2020

Devastating news. We lost a great one. Takoto mai rā e Āriki. #chadwickboseman — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 29, 2020

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse… A deeply gifted man is gone too soon. His memory will blaze on fiercely… from here to eternity.#ripChadwick https://t.co/CBVoNBpuII — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 29, 2020

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

I’m heartsick to hear about Chadwick Boseman. Bruce and I send love to his family, friends, and fans. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 29, 2020