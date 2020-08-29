Menu
Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman: “Your Legacy Will Live On Forever”

See tributes from Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Don Cheadle, Brie Larson, and more

by
on August 28, 2020, 11:31pm
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther

In the light of Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing from colon cancer, tributes have begun to pour in.

“Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace,” wrote Marvel Studios in a statement posted to Twitter. Several of Black Panther’s fellow Avengers also offered their own individual tributes to Boseman.

“What a man, and what an immense talent,” wrote Mark Ruffalo. “Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.”

“This is such devastating news. We’re praying for his family,” added Chris Pratt. “The world has lost an immeasurable talent and a great person.”

“Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist,” wrote Chris Evans. “He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship.

See more tributes to Boseman from Marvel co-stars Brie Larson, Don Cheadle, Dave Bautista, and Sterling K. Brown, as well as from Jordan Peele, Issa Rae, and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris below.

We’ll continue to update this post as more tributes come in. You can read our full obituary for Boseman here.

View this post on Instagram

“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother…”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar…”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever

A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett) on

