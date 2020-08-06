Charlie Kaufman Returns With Terror In First Trailer for Netflix’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things: Watch

I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix)

Been awhile since anyone’s seen Charlie Kaufman. Well, as promised, Hollywood’s most brazen screenwriter has returned with his forthcoming adaptation of Iain Reid’s novel I’m Thinking of Ending Things. After over two years of waiting, it’s finally hitting Netflix on September 4th, and today, the streaming giant has dropped its unnerving first trailer.

As you’ll see below, the film looks like a mystifying spectacle in the great Kaufman tradition. The scenery alone screams of his trademark imagination, the same one that dreamed up 1999’s Being John Malkovich, 2002’s Adaptation, and, of course, 2004’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. It appears Kaufman and Red are a great marriage.



Without spoiling too much, the story follows a young man and his girlfriend on a road trip to meet his parents on their secluded farm. His girlfriend, as the title suggests, is thinking of ending things with him, only she’s left stranded and alone before she can truly get away. And, well, you could imagine the palpable terror that can come from that situation.

Watch the trailer below.

Written and directed by Kaufman, I’m Thinking of Ending Things features an all-star cast in Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis. Perhaps you’ll wanna read the book before September? Some late summer reading? Not a bad idea.