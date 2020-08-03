Cherry Pickles Announce New Album The Juice That’s Worth The Squeeze, Share “Out of This World”: Stream

Cherry Pickles

Last year was filled with a number of significant milestones for emerging garage pop outfit Cherry Pickles. In addition to their South By Southwest debut, Priscila B (guitar, vocals) and Mimi B (drums) put out their first full-length album titillatingly titled Cherry Pickles Will Harden Your Nipples. The British two-piece is now intent on carrying that momentum into 2020 with a follow-up record: The Juice That’s Worth The Squeeze is officially out October 23rd through PNKSLM Recordings.

The 11-track collection is a natural next step for the members of Cherry Pickles, who first bonded over their love of “50s malt-shop-pop” and a night spent binge-drinking Buck’s Fizz, a London cocktail similar to a mimosa. For proof, look no further than “Out of This World”, a lead single fashioned out of fuzzy, retro surf and garage influences and a nonchalant sense of fun.



“Don’t think about it, just cross the line and enjoy it,” reads a fitting quote attributed to the duo. Basically imagine the phrase “Cool as a cucumber,” but personified and outfitted with a neat reverb pedal.

Tune into “Out of This World” below and pre-order The Juice here.

The Juice That’s Worth The Squeeze Artwork:

The Juice That’s Worth The Squeeze Tracklist:

01. They Call Us Cherry Pickles

02. BlackHole

03. Little Black Book

04. My UFO

05. Mopkins

06. Don’t Waste My Time

07. Laura

08. Out of This World

09. Things in the Sky

10. Good Girl Bad Seeds

11. Oh Well

12. Subway Jane