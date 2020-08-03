Menu
Cherry Pickles Announce New Album The Juice That’s Worth The Squeeze, Share “Out of This World”: Stream

Garage rock outfit's sophomore record available to sip beginning October

by
on August 03, 2020, 6:34pm
0 comments
Cherry Pickles

Last year was filled with a number of significant milestones for emerging garage pop outfit Cherry Pickles. In addition to their South By Southwest debut, Priscila B (guitar, vocals) and Mimi B (drums) put out their first full-length album titillatingly titled Cherry Pickles Will Harden Your Nipples. The British two-piece is now intent on carrying that momentum into 2020 with a follow-up record: The Juice That’s Worth The Squeeze is officially out October 23rd through PNKSLM Recordings.

The 11-track collection is a natural next step for the members of Cherry Pickles, who first bonded over their love of “50s malt-shop-pop” and a night spent binge-drinking Buck’s Fizz, a London cocktail similar to a mimosa. For proof, look no further than “Out of This World”, a lead single fashioned out of fuzzy, retro surf and garage influences and a nonchalant sense of fun.

“Don’t think about it, just cross the line and enjoy it,” reads a fitting quote attributed to the duo. Basically imagine the phrase “Cool as a cucumber,” but personified and outfitted with a neat reverb pedal.

Tune into “Out of This World” below and pre-order The Juice here.

The Juice That’s Worth The Squeeze Artwork:

cherry pickles the juice cover art Cherry Pickles Announce New Album The Juice Thats Worth The Squeeze, Share Out of This World: Stream

The Juice That’s Worth The Squeeze Tracklist:
01. They Call Us Cherry Pickles
02. BlackHole
03. Little Black Book
04. My UFO
05. Mopkins
06. Don’t Waste My Time
07. Laura
08. Out of This World
09. Things in the Sky
10. Good Girl Bad Seeds
11. Oh Well
12. Subway Jane

