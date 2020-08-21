Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah Announces New Live Album AXIOM

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, photo by Eric Ryan Anderson

Jazz maestro Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah has announced the release of a new live album called AXIOM.

Due out on August 28th, the forthcoming collection captures Adjuah’s final pre-pandemic concert at New York City’s famed Blue Note Jazz Club in March 2020. Coming in support of his masterful 2019 album, Ancestral Recall, the performance saw Adjuah joined on-stage by a septet featuring flautist Elena Pinderhughes, saxophonist Alex Han, djembefola Weedie Braimah, pianist Lawrence Fields, bassist Kris Funn, and drummer Corey Fonville.



“There’ a difference between hearing and listening,” says Adjuah in a statement. “The intention to understand is present in listening. When you listen to our band, what you are hearing is the sound of listening.”

A special deluxe edition of AXIOM will be available through Bandcamp come August 28th. A vinyl release will follow in October.

Editors' Picks Top 50 Albums of 2019

AXIOM Tracklist:

01. X. Adjuah [I Own the Night]

02. The Last Chieftain [for Big Chiefs Donald Harrison Sr. & Jr.]

03. Guinnevere

04. Songs She Never Heard

05. Sunrise in Beijing

06. Huntress [for Cara]

07. Incarnation [Chief Adjuah – Idi of the Xodokan]

08. West of the West

09. Diaspora

10. Introductions

Bonus Tracks:

11. Guinnevere

12. The Last Chieftain [for Big Chiefs Donald Harrison Sr. & Jr.]

Deluxe:

13. Songs She Never Heard

14. Huntress [for Cara]