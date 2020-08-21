Menu
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah Announces New Live Album AXIOM

Capturing Adjuah's final pre-pandemic concert at New York City's Blue Note Jazz Club in March 2020

on August 21, 2020, 1:38pm
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, photo by Eric Ryan Anderson
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, photo by Eric Ryan Anderson

Jazz maestro Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah has announced the release of a new live album called AXIOM.

Due out on August 28th, the forthcoming collection captures Adjuah’s final pre-pandemic concert at New York City’s famed Blue Note Jazz Club in March 2020.  Coming in support of his masterful 2019 album, Ancestral Recall, the performance saw Adjuah joined on-stage by a septet featuring flautist Elena Pinderhughes, saxophonist Alex Han, djembefola Weedie Braimah, pianist Lawrence Fields, bassist Kris Funn, and drummer Corey Fonville.

“There’ a difference between hearing and listening,” says Adjuah in a statement. “The intention to understand is present in listening. When you listen to our band, what you are hearing is the sound of listening.”

A special deluxe edition of AXIOM will be available through Bandcamp come August 28th. A vinyl release will follow in October.

AXIOM Tracklist:
01. X. Adjuah [I Own the Night]
02. The Last Chieftain [for Big Chiefs Donald Harrison Sr. & Jr.]
03. Guinnevere
04. Songs She Never Heard
05. Sunrise in Beijing
06. Huntress [for Cara]
07. Incarnation [Chief Adjuah – Idi of the Xodokan]
08. West of the West
09. Diaspora
10. Introductions

Bonus Tracks:
11. Guinnevere
12. The Last Chieftain [for Big Chiefs Donald Harrison Sr. & Jr.]

Deluxe:
13. Songs She Never Heard
14. Huntress [for Cara]

 

