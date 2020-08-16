We’re Like Totally Buggin’: A Clueless Spinoff Series is Coming to Peacock

Dionne (Stacey Dash) and Cher (Alicia Silverstone) in 1995 Clueless film

Ready to be, like, totally buggin’? A Clueless spinoff reboot series is officially coming to NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. The news comes just weeks after the cult classic celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The forthcoming TV show will reportedly focus on the character of Dionne, aka Dee, and how she rises to the top of the social ladder at Bronson Alcott High School in the absence of BFF Cher. A fuller synopsis from Deadline further describes the series thusly,



“…a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?”

While the original film was firmly set in the ’90s, the oat milk and “mystery” references make it seem as though this spinoff will aim for a more modern-day demographic that’s into true crime stories and nostalgia. In other words, it’s very on-brand for 2020.

Stacey Dash famously played Dionne opposite Alicia Silverstone’s Cher in the 1995 movie, alongside Brittany Murphy and Paul Rudd. Dash later reprised the role for the TV adaptation that ran from 1996 to 1999 on UPN.

A cast for Peacock’s Clueless spinoff hasn’t been revealed yet, but we do know Will & Grace reboot writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey have been developing the series since October. Clueless film producer Robert Lawrence has also been tapped to return and assist executive producer Corinne Brinkerhoff (American Gothic, No Tomorrow).

Back in 2018, it was rumored that Paramount was working on a Clueless remake. That same year also saw Clueless: The Musical makes its off-Broadway debut in New York.

Below, revisit a trailer for the original iconic film.

