The Consequence Store recently relaunched with new merch, including t-shirts and face masks. In the process, we’ve raised thousands of dollars for MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund as well as for Consequence of Sound, an independent media company.

As we plot out the next products launching on the Consequence Store, we’re hoping you can take a few minutes to provide some honest feedback. Below, you’ll find a brief survey about our store, our masks, and what you’d like to see going forward.



As a token of our appreciation, we’re offering a 15% off discount code to everyone who completes this survey. Simply answer the questions below, enter your email address at the end, and a code will be sent to your inbox. Then head to the Consequence Store and grab the latest masks, T-shirt designs, and combo packs!