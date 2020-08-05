Menu
Cut Copy Reveal New Song “Like Breaking Glass”: Stream

The latest single from their upcoming Freeze, Melt LP

by
on August 05, 2020, 9:55am
0 comments
Cut Copy Like Breaking Glass stream new song video new music, photo by Tamar Levine
Cut Copy, photo by Tamar Levine

Electronic music outfit Cut Copy have a good sense of humor naming their upcoming album Freeze, Melt because, so far, it begs the listener to do the exact opposite of standing still. The newest single they’ve shared from it, “Like Breaking Glass”, is no exception to this.

This is the third track we’ve heard from Freeze, Melt, following the lead single “Cold Water” and the previously released song “Love Is All We Share”. Whereas those numbers opted for a subtle tension, this new cut goes a bit bigger, almost bringing to mind the band’s sweeping and anthemic Zonoscope album from 2011.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Australia, frontman Dan Whitford explained the origin story of the track: “It is about the conflicted feelings of a relationship that has begun to unravel,” he said. “Where sometimes against all logic, you discover that affections run deep just as a breakup becomes inevitable.”

Editors' Picks

Whitford added that “Like Breaking Glass” was also one of his “favourite songs working in the studio with the band when we crafted the middle section of the song comprising of weird delay effects, off-beat drum hits, and metallic clangs where Mitchell [Scott] was throwing a box of metal objects around the room, and we stood there recording him.”

Listen in below. Freeze, Melt is expected to drop August 21st and pre-orders are still going here.

