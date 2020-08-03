David Byrne Launches New Sonos Radio Show Here Comes Everybody: Stream

David Byrne, photo by Amy Price

David Byrne is back on the radio. No, he doesn’t have a new single, he has his own radio show. Called Here Comes Everybody, Byrne’s new program on Sonos Sound System Station premiered on Saturday, August 1st, and has since been uploaded on MixCloud for all to hear.

Airing on the first of every month, Byrne’s show sees him curating a new, themed playlist every episode. “I try not to repeat songs, but sometimes one can’t help going back to something one loves,” he explained. “The playlists for this radio show are very often thematic — movie scores, current releases, South Indian surprises, Turkish pop. You may not like them all, but then come back next month and there it will be…. the music you have been waiting for your whole life.”



The first episode — or “Vol. 1,” as it’s called — centered on African pop music. As Bryne explained, there are “some familiar names like the classics from Fela and King Sunny Adé, William Onyeabor, many many more are not included. There are plenty of others — some well known and some not so much. Some thoughts came to me as I was putting this playlist together.” Artists featured on the show include Angélique Kidjo, Wizkid, Amadou & Mariam, Mokoomba, Keleketla! & Coldcut, and more. Find the full stream and playlist ahead.

Prior to the debut of Here Comes Everybody, Byrne stopped by Sonos Radio Hour to preview the show. In addition to discussing this curation process for his own program, Byrne put together a playlist that included Christine and the Queens, serpentwithfeet, Barış Manço, Ornette Coleman, Chief Dr Sikuru Ayinde Barrister, and others. He even took time to pay tribute to another music icon, the late composer Ennio Morricone, who passed last month. You can hear that below.

Upcoming episodes of the Sonos Radio Hour will feature appearances and playlists from Thom Yorke, Khruangbin, Brittany Howard, Jeff Parker, and more. Tune in via the Sonos app.

In more Byrne news, the film version of his hit Broadway musical American Utopia, based on the tour behind his most recent album of the same name, is set to debut on HBO later this year. Spike Lee directed the project.

Here Comes Everbody Vol. 1 Playlist:

Wizkid feat. H.E.R. – “Smile”

Juls feat. Randy Valentine – “Wata”

Manu WorldStar – “Choko”

Bonga – “Mona Ki Ngi Xica”

Angélique Kidjo – Batonga

Amadou & Mariam – “Senegal Fast Food”

Francis Bebey – “Canto Bantou”

Francis Bebey – “Divorce pygmée”

Sharhabil Ahmed – “Argos Farfish”

Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience – “Mulatu”

Sault feat. Michael Kiwanuka – “Bow”

Groupe RTD – “Raani (Queen)”

Kontihene – “Obi”

Dela Botri – “Toboli”

Santrofi – “Kwaa Kwaa”

Bobi Wine – “Sukali Keko”

Les Amazones d’Afrique feat. Mamani Keita – “Love”

Mokoomba – “Nyaradzo”

Mokoomba – “Kumkukanda”

Wizkid – “Ojuelegba”

Lefaya – “Indignados”

Sharhabil Ahmed – “El Bambi”

Dudu Pukwana – “Pezulu (Way Up)”

Keleketla! & Coldcut feat. Afla Sackey, DJ Mabheko, Ed ‘Tenderlonious’ Cawthorne, Soundz of the South & Tony Allen- “Future Toyi Toyi”

Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela – “Robbers, Thugs and Muggers (O’Galajani)”

Papa Wemba – “Yolele”

Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela – “Obama Shuffle Strut Blues”

Wizkid – “Joro”

Brenda Fassie – “Vuli Ndlela”