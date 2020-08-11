Declan McKenna Takes Over, Performs on Consequence of Sound’s Instagram: Watch

Declan McKenna, photo by Jeff Hahn

Declan McKenna is already something of a major rock star over in Britain, and he’s posed for a similar breakout in the US with the release of his sophomore album, Zeros, on September 4th. In anticipation, Consequence of Sound is giving McKenna complete control of our Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 12th.

McKenna will give fans a look into his daily routine ahead an exclusive livestream performance. You can tune in throughout the day to check on what the 21-year-old artist is up to, and make sure to watch live at 1:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. BT, when he’ll play hits from What Do You Think About the Car? debut and showcase new tracks from Zeros.



Head to the Consequence of Sound Instagram page to follow it all.

For more of Zeros, take a listen to the effort’s latest single, “Be an Astronaut”, which CoS premiered as part of our recurring Origins feature. You can also pre-order the LP now and snag tickets to McKenna’s 32-date UK and EU spring tour here.