Menu
Tunein Player
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

Deftones Unveil Title Track from New Album Ohms: Stream

The alt-metal band's ninth album will arrive on September 25th

by
on August 21, 2020, 12:04am
0 comments
Deftones new song Ohms
Deftones, photo by Frank Maddocks

After weeks of speculation and social media teases, Deftones have unveiled the title track from their upcoming album, Ohms. The single is the band’s first new song in four years, following up the 2016 album Gore.

The track “Ohms” comes on the heels of the new album’s artwork, tracklist, and September 25th release date being confirmed hours earlier. The Ohms LP will contain 10 songs, with the title track closing out the album.

The forthcoming album was produced by Terry Date, who helmed Deftones’ first four LPs. It was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, and Trainwreck Studios in Woodinville, Washington.

The song is undoubtedly Deftones, driven by a heavy guitar riff by Stephen Carpenter, as singer Chino Moreno delivers his signature soaring vocals. An accompanying video, directed by Rafatoon, features Deftones performing the track along with scenes of artistic imagery.

The band’s original plan was to release Ohms in time for a North American headlining summer tour, but those dates have been rescheduled to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deftones will now embark on the trek with support from Gojira and Poppy in August of next year. Tickets for the new dates are available here.

Editors' Picks

Watch the video for the track “Ohms” below, and pre-order the new album here. There are also special bundles available at the band’s online merch store.

Ohms Artwork:

Deftones Ohms - album artwork

Ohms Tracklist:
01. Genesis
02. Ceremony
03. Urantia
04. Errorr
05. The Spell of Mathematics
06. Pompeji
07. This Link Is Dead
08. Radiant City
09. Headless
10. Ohms

Don't Overlook this T-Shirt and Free Mask Deal
Don't Overlook this T-Shirt and Free Mask Deal
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Recreate the 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Solo
Recreate the 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Solo
An Oral History of Scott Pilgrim vs The World
An Oral History of Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Previous Story
Nas Premieres New Album King’s Disease: Stream
Next Story
BTS Reveal Explosive New Single “Dynamite” and Video: Watch
No comments