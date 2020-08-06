Detail Arrested on 15 Counts of Sexual Assault

Detail's mug shot, photo via ABC 7

Grammy Award-winning hip-hop producer Detail was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday on charges of sexual assault.

Detail (whose real name is Noel Fisher) has been charged with 15 counts of sexual assault and five counts of felony assault for incidents between 2010 and 2018, according to ABC 7. He is being held on bail of $6.29 million.



In 2018, two aspiring artists named Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley filed a restraining order against Detail, accusing him of rape and abuse. The news prompted several other female artists, including Jessie Reyez, Bebe Rexha, and Tinashe, to come forward and share their own harrowing experiences with Detail.

“One night, over 6 years ago Noel ‘Detail’ Fisher tried this on me. I was lucky and I got out before it got to this. I didn’t know what to say or who to tell. I was scared,” Reyez wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Fear is a real thing. The girls that came out are brave as hell.”

“The only session I’ve been in to this day where I left due to being soooo uncomfortable,” recounted Tinashe. “Glad he’s being exposed for the f—ing creep he is.”

Another woman, Kristian Buch, took Fisher to civil court last year on allegations of rape and emotional abuse. Fisher did not respond to the lawsuit and Buch was awarded a default judgement of $15 million.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau is asking anyone with additional information or allegations to contact the Special Victims Bureau tip line at (877) 710-5273 or email specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

Detail’s production credits include Beyoncé’s “Drunk in Love”, for which he won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song, in addition to Future and Rihanna’s “Selfish”, Wiz Khalifa’s “We Dem Boyz”, and Lil Wayne’s “No Worries”.