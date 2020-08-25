Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh Was in ICU for COVID-19, Recovery Disturbed by TikTok Party House

Bryce Hall's "Sway House" crew (photo via Instagram) and Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh (photo by Heather Kaplan)

Buried in a story about how obnoxious young social media stars can be (surprise!) is a report that Devo frontman Mark Mothersbaugh apparently had a severe bout with COVID-19.

Mothersbaugh’s wife, Anita, revealed the news to The Daily Mail, saying her 70-year-old husband came “close to death” while in the ICU in June. “This virus is no joke, I’ve experienced it first-hand,” she told the tabloid paper. “There was a week where my daughters thought he would die.” All this despite Devo having their own line of energy dome face shields.



So why is this coming out now? Because rich youths are inconsiderate, privileged, jagoffs, that’s why. The Daily Mail’s story is actually about how Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti shut off power to a house being rented by 21-year-old TikTok star Bryce Hall. The property had been the site of numerous raucous house parties even before Hall turned 21, all in spite of LA health orders against large gatherings issued in response to rising COVID-19 numbers. The Mothersbaughs live just two doors down.

Hall and his crew, including 19-year-olds Noah Beck and Blake Gray, have been renting the $50,000-a-month Hollywood Hills mansion they’ve dubbed the “Sway House” since the beginning of August. Since they moved in, neighbors have reported incessant partying at the residence and two other nearby homes. One resident, identified only as Catherine, said, “There’s damage to property and cars. I’ve seen someone taking a sh*t on the street opposite my home, people having sex in cars. All of a sudden it just feels like the wild west.”

Prior to pulling the plug, police had responded to at least two noise complaints at the Sway House, at one point even reportedly sending in a SWAT team. When Hall and his crew refused to heed warnings, Garcetti followed through on his promise to cut off utilities to properties that repeatedly ignore coronavirus health orders. The Mayor announced the action last Wednesday, five days after Hall’s 21st birthday bash on August 14th.

“It makes me crazy, the sheer inconsideration,” Anita Mothersbaugh added. “It goes on all day long. There are people in the pool screaming, they’re blasting music and there are cars parked all down the street. They don’t seem to care about public health.”

While Hall posted videos saying his crew had gotten tested for COVID-19 before and after the party (funny how the wealthy have access to 24-hour tests but it took me three weeks to get results, huh?), the clips of his flagrant disregard for public health ordinances don’t come off as endearing. In fact, YouTuber Def Noodles, who reports and comments on social media influencers, has been following the Sway House drama for weeks. In addition to documenting Hall’s Texas drug arrest from May and a reported $30,000 citation for parties in LA, he claims to have “2 big stories with serious allegations” ready to break. Check out some of Def Noodles’ videos and reporting below.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

Bryce Hall’s full vlog https://t.co/Zk6cKYzHQn — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 23, 2020

Sway House and Bryce Hall are incredibly problematic. Long thread covering allegations shared by inside sources with intimate knowledge of situation.⁰⁰1. Bryce Hall’s multiple parties resulted in $30,000 citation for company that manages him TalentX, specifically Jason Wilhelm. pic.twitter.com/y7zrE2tL0a — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 22, 2020

3. Los Angeles and Federal Authorities reportedly looking into Federal Felony charges for bioterrorism against multiple members of Sway House as well as their management—TalentX and staffers associated with these members. — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 22, 2020