Dire Straits Announce Career-Spanning Box Set

Dire Straits, photo via Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rhino Records will collect Dire Straits’ six-album catalog in an expansive new box set due out on October 9th.

Dire Straits: The Studio Albums 1978-1991 includes the band’s 1978 self-titled debut, 1979’s Communiqué, 1980’s Making Movies, 1982’s Love Over Gold, 1985’s Brothers In Arms, and 1991’s On Every Street.



The six-CD set comes housed in a deluxe clamshell box, with posters of each album’s cover art, lyrics, and credits. An eight-LP vinyl box will also be available, featuring each album re-cut on 180-gram vinyl.

Pre-orders for both configurations are now ongoing.