Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Dire Straits Announce Career-Spanning Box Set

All six of the band's albums are collected on CD or vinyl

by
on August 12, 2020, 11:35am
0 comments
Dire Straits
Dire Straits, photo via Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rhino Records will collect Dire Straits’ six-album catalog in an expansive new box set due out on October 9th.

Dire Straits: The Studio Albums 1978-1991 includes the band’s 1978 self-titled debut, 1979’s Communiqué, 1980’s Making Movies, 1982’s Love Over Gold, 1985’s Brothers In Arms, and 1991’s On Every Street.

The six-CD set comes housed in a deluxe clamshell box, with posters of each album’s cover art, lyrics, and credits. An eight-LP vinyl box will also be available, featuring each album re-cut on 180-gram vinyl.

Pre-orders for both configurations are now ongoing.

Dire Straits Box Set

 

Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity

Previous Story
Backlash Against Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Highlights Double Standards in Hip-Hop
Next Story
Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu Announce New Album Renegade Breakdown, Share Title Track: Stream
No comments